There is reportedly a possibility Sheffield Wednesday players could refuse to play with their season opener against Leicester City approaching.

Wednesday are embroiled in a serious off-field crisis, which has had serious ramifications for the matters on the pitch.

There have been issues with the payment of staff and players in recent months and it appears problems are continuing to surface.

Wednesday are due to kick off their 2025/26 campaign in less than two weeks, against Leicester City on August 10.

Sheffield Wednesday remain in a state of turmoil. | Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday woes worsen

According to the BBC’s Andy Giddings, Wednesday players have been informed they will not receive their July wages on time. As a result, it is thought to be possible they could refuse to play.

Posting on X, he said: “Per sources, we understand communication has been made to Sheffield Wednesday players informing them that they will not be paid on time for their July wages.

“We believe there is a possibility they could refuse to play as a consequence. Wages for March, May and June were previously not paid on time.”

Dejphon Chansiri’s reign

Owner Dejphon Chansiri is under mounting pressure to sell and has faced fierce criticism across from fans and pundits alike.

There has been talk of potential buyers but as it stands, the crisis-stricken Owls remain under Chansiri’s control.

Dejphon Chansiri is under pressure to sell Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

Last month, he issued an apology and reiterated his stance regarding a potential sale.

He said: “I take full responsibility for being unable to fulfil my current obligations, but a further obligation I have is to ensure that if the club is sold, it is sold to the right people with the right credentials who can sustain Sheffield Wednesday and take the club forward.

“I understand our fans are not happy and wish for me to sell, which some have said when contacting me direct. All I ask is please do not believe everything you read in the media or on social media. I repeat that I am willing to sell but the deal must be correct on all fronts – it is not just about the price.

“I have been seriously engaging in looking for investment from new parties, and continue to do so to quickly remedy this situation.