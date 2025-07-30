Sheffield Wednesday crisis deepens as 'refuse to play' possibility mooted with Leicester City clash looming
Wednesday are embroiled in a serious off-field crisis, which has had serious ramifications for the matters on the pitch.
There have been issues with the payment of staff and players in recent months and it appears problems are continuing to surface.
Wednesday are due to kick off their 2025/26 campaign in less than two weeks, against Leicester City on August 10.
Sheffield Wednesday woes worsen
According to the BBC’s Andy Giddings, Wednesday players have been informed they will not receive their July wages on time. As a result, it is thought to be possible they could refuse to play.
Posting on X, he said: “Per sources, we understand communication has been made to Sheffield Wednesday players informing them that they will not be paid on time for their July wages.
“We believe there is a possibility they could refuse to play as a consequence. Wages for March, May and June were previously not paid on time.”
Dejphon Chansiri’s reign
Owner Dejphon Chansiri is under mounting pressure to sell and has faced fierce criticism across from fans and pundits alike.
There has been talk of potential buyers but as it stands, the crisis-stricken Owls remain under Chansiri’s control.
He said: “I take full responsibility for being unable to fulfil my current obligations, but a further obligation I have is to ensure that if the club is sold, it is sold to the right people with the right credentials who can sustain Sheffield Wednesday and take the club forward.
“I understand our fans are not happy and wish for me to sell, which some have said when contacting me direct. All I ask is please do not believe everything you read in the media or on social media. I repeat that I am willing to sell but the deal must be correct on all fronts – it is not just about the price.
“I have been seriously engaging in looking for investment from new parties, and continue to do so to quickly remedy this situation.
“I also understand the frustrations of everyone at this difficult time. I can only apologise to our people once again and assure you all that I am doing everything I can, every minute of every day, to ensure the situation is resolved in the best possible way for now and the future.”
