Sheffield Wednesday defender Di'Shon Bernard has insisted departing manager Danny Rohl “deserves better”.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After protracted talks and months of speculation, Rohl has vacated his post at Hillsborough nearly two years into his tenure.

He has left amid dire off-field chaos, which has left Wednesday with a depleted squad as the 2025/26 campaign approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohl worked wonders in S6, steering the Owls to safety when they appeared destined for relegation in his maiden campaign.

He then had the club flirting with the play-offs in his second season before Wednesday finished in a safe and secure mid-table spot.

Di'Shon Bernard is still on the books at crisis-stricken Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

Di’Shon Bernard’s farewell to Danny Rohl

In a farewell message, Bernard has paid tribute to the highly-rated German coach and made a blunt admission regarding his treatment.

Posting on Instagram, the 24-year-old said: “From the first day, you believed in me and my abilities and gave me the opportunity week in and week out to showcase them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You took us from rock bottom and we were able to achieve the impossible, you mad the club believe again and for that I thank you. I wish you all the best in the future, you deserve better.”

Di’Shon Bernard’s time at Sheffield Wednesday

Bernard joined Wednesday on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 after he was released by Premier League giants Manchester United.

He was among the players signed during the ill-fated reign of Xisco Munoz but became a key figure under Rohl.

Di'Shon Bernard has made 67 appearances in Sheffield Wednesday colours. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

The Jamaica international has amassed 67 appearances in all competitions for the club, although his 2024/25 season was curtailed by injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is among those to have remained on the books at Hillsborough amid a mass exodus of key first-team figures.