'You deserve better' - Sheffield Wednesday's Di'Shon Bernard sends telling message to departing Danny Rohl
After protracted talks and months of speculation, Rohl has vacated his post at Hillsborough nearly two years into his tenure.
He has left amid dire off-field chaos, which has left Wednesday with a depleted squad as the 2025/26 campaign approaches.
Rohl worked wonders in S6, steering the Owls to safety when they appeared destined for relegation in his maiden campaign.
He then had the club flirting with the play-offs in his second season before Wednesday finished in a safe and secure mid-table spot.
Di’Shon Bernard’s farewell to Danny Rohl
In a farewell message, Bernard has paid tribute to the highly-rated German coach and made a blunt admission regarding his treatment.
Posting on Instagram, the 24-year-old said: “From the first day, you believed in me and my abilities and gave me the opportunity week in and week out to showcase them.
“You took us from rock bottom and we were able to achieve the impossible, you mad the club believe again and for that I thank you. I wish you all the best in the future, you deserve better.”
Di’Shon Bernard’s time at Sheffield Wednesday
Bernard joined Wednesday on a free transfer in the summer of 2023 after he was released by Premier League giants Manchester United.
He was among the players signed during the ill-fated reign of Xisco Munoz but became a key figure under Rohl.
The Jamaica international has amassed 67 appearances in all competitions for the club, although his 2024/25 season was curtailed by injury.
He is among those to have remained on the books at Hillsborough amid a mass exodus of key first-team figures.
The likes of defender Akin Famewo and forward Josh Windass have moved on, joining Hull City and Wrexham respectively.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.