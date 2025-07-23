Josh Windass has joined Championship newcomers Wrexham after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old recently left the crisis-stricken Owls, bringing the curtain down on a five-year association with the club.

His contract was terminated by mutual consent, with Wednesday embroiled in financial turmoil that is disrupting their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windass has now linked up with Wrexham, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Josh Windass has joined Wrexham after leaving Sheffield Wednesday. | George Wood/Getty Images

Josh Windass on Wrexham move

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting going. I’ve spoken to the manager, who has showed me his plans for the season and what he expects from the group, and I’ve really bought into that.

“I’d describe myself as honest and hard-working, I like to contribute goals and assists from midfield and that’s what I’m looking to bring to Wrexham.

“First and foremost, I want to get into the team and earn the respect of my teammates – I want to be professional, be someone to look up to and then get the team as high up the league as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham were promoted from League One last season. | Kya Banasko/Getty Images

Josh Windass’ time at Sheffield Wednesday

Windass was a popular figure at Hillsborough and had a penchant for popping up with important goals.

The former Rangers and Wigan Athletic forward has left S6 with a tally of 53 goals in 182 appearances.

In Wrexham, he has joined a club who have made no secret of their lofty ambitions. The Red Dragons, owned by acting stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac (formerly McElhenney), have risen from the National League to the Championship in three years.