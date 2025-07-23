Sheffield Wednesday exit followed by Wrexham move for Josh Windass as deal confirmed
The 31-year-old recently left the crisis-stricken Owls, bringing the curtain down on a five-year association with the club.
His contract was terminated by mutual consent, with Wednesday embroiled in financial turmoil that is disrupting their preparations for the upcoming campaign.
Windass has now linked up with Wrexham, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal.
Josh Windass on Wrexham move
He said: “I’m looking forward to getting going. I’ve spoken to the manager, who has showed me his plans for the season and what he expects from the group, and I’ve really bought into that.
“I’d describe myself as honest and hard-working, I like to contribute goals and assists from midfield and that’s what I’m looking to bring to Wrexham.
“First and foremost, I want to get into the team and earn the respect of my teammates – I want to be professional, be someone to look up to and then get the team as high up the league as possible.”
Josh Windass’ time at Sheffield Wednesday
Windass was a popular figure at Hillsborough and had a penchant for popping up with important goals.
The former Rangers and Wigan Athletic forward has left S6 with a tally of 53 goals in 182 appearances.
In Wrexham, he has joined a club who have made no secret of their lofty ambitions. The Red Dragons, owned by acting stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac (formerly McElhenney), have risen from the National League to the Championship in three years.
Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson said: “I’m delighted to welcome Josh to the club. He’s a player with a lot of Championship experience and I’m looking forward to working with him over the coming seasons.”
