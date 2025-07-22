'I'm delighted' - Ex-Rotherham United and Barnsley FC forward finds new club after Sheffield Wednesday exit
With the Owls embroiled in off-field turbulence, Smith’s contract was terminated by mutual consent last week.
He had been a good servant to the troubled South Yorkshire club and struck 32 goals in 127 appearances.
Smith had joined the Owls in 2022, leaving Rotherham United after amassing 210 outings and playing a part in two promotion-winning campaigns.
New home for Michael Smith
The 33-year-old, who also counts Barnsley and Portsmouth among his former employers, has now joined Championship outfit Preston North End.
He said: “I’m delighted to get it over the line so quickly. It’s a big club that I want to be a part of. I know quite a few of the boys so it seems like a good group to be involved in.
“As a striker you pride yourself on goals. I've managed to score a few over the years and hopefully I can still keep getting better and keep developing under this manager and score a few more.”
Paul Heckingbottom on Michael Smith move
Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom, who was a coach at Barnsley during Smith’s loan spell at Oakwell, said: “Smudge is a player we know all about from his vast experience in the EFL.
“He’s a really intelligent footballer and a brilliant finisher who adds something different to our team with the way he plays.
“He’ll give us a real focal point at the top end of the pitch and he’s a striker who has a proven knack of being in the right place at the right time.”
Smith has become Preston’s seventh signing of a busy summer window and put pen to paper on a two-year deal.
He has been reunited with his former Wednesday teammate Pol Valentin, who has also made the move from Hillsborough to Deepdale.
