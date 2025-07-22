Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers 'could enter picture' amid interest in Barnsley FC star
The 24-year-old has been at the centre of intense speculation in recent weeks, with Wycombe Wanderers having lodged bids.
He is undeniably a gifted operator and has shone at League One level before, but did not enjoy a particularly impressive 2024/25 campaign.
While he has indeed been pursued by the Chairboys, it appears there could also be interest from elsewhere in the third tier.
Barnsley captain Luca Connell eyed
According to Daily Express reporter Charlie Gordon, Huddersfield and Bolton could both enter the race for the midfielder.
He has also claimed Wycombe have tabled a fourth bid to the Reds as they continue to work to land the former Celtic prospect.
Posting on X, he said: “Wycombe have submitted a fourth bid for Luca Connell. Chairboys still awaiting formal response from Barnsley as full valuation not met and other clubs could enter picture (Bolton/Huddersfield). But offer remains under consideration.”
Luca Connell’s future
Connell may not have stood out in a trying 2024/25 season for the Reds, but the prospect of losing him hardly seems an appealing one.
He has previously shown he has quality and a period learning under former midfielder Conor Hourihane could prove incredibly beneficial.
However, the lure of a fresh start elsewhere could prove strong to Connell after three years in South Yorkshire.
Barnsley signed the midfielder back in 2022 after he had failed to make the grade in Scotland with Celtic.
He had joined the Bhoys in 2019, having enjoyed a senior breakthrough at Bolton. Connell could be forgiven for feeling he has unfinished business with the Trotters, who were in the midst of financial turbulence when he departed.
Huddersfield, meanwhile, are showing plenty of ambition in an attempt to get back on track. Like Barnsley, Huddersfield fell into mid-table after being tipped for a promotion tilt.
The Terriers appear to be keen on recruiting a new midfielder and have also been linked with Birmingham City’s Marc Leonard.
