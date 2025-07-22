Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers could reportedly enter the race to sign Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old has been at the centre of intense speculation in recent weeks, with Wycombe Wanderers having lodged bids.

He is undeniably a gifted operator and has shone at League One level before, but did not enjoy a particularly impressive 2024/25 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While he has indeed been pursued by the Chairboys, it appears there could also be interest from elsewhere in the third tier.

Luca Connell serves as Barnsley's captain - but has been at the centre of transfer speculation. | Tony Johnson

Barnsley captain Luca Connell eyed

According to Daily Express reporter Charlie Gordon, Huddersfield and Bolton could both enter the race for the midfielder.

He has also claimed Wycombe have tabled a fourth bid to the Reds as they continue to work to land the former Celtic prospect.

Posting on X, he said: “Wycombe have submitted a fourth bid for Luca Connell. Chairboys still awaiting formal response from Barnsley as full valuation not met and other clubs could enter picture (Bolton/Huddersfield). But offer remains under consideration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luca Connell’s future

Connell may not have stood out in a trying 2024/25 season for the Reds, but the prospect of losing him hardly seems an appealing one.

He has previously shown he has quality and a period learning under former midfielder Conor Hourihane could prove incredibly beneficial.

However, the lure of a fresh start elsewhere could prove strong to Connell after three years in South Yorkshire.

Luca Connell joined Barnsley back in 2022. | Tony Johnson

Barnsley signed the midfielder back in 2022 after he had failed to make the grade in Scotland with Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had joined the Bhoys in 2019, having enjoyed a senior breakthrough at Bolton. Connell could be forgiven for feeling he has unfinished business with the Trotters, who were in the midst of financial turbulence when he departed.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are showing plenty of ambition in an attempt to get back on track. Like Barnsley, Huddersfield fell into mid-table after being tipped for a promotion tilt.