Former Huddersfield Town, Newport County and AFC Wimbledon forward Kyle Hudlin has found a new club - in Vietnam.

The 25-year-old stands at 6ft 9ins and was lured to West Yorkshire by Huddersfield in the summer of 2023.

He had enjoyed a series of goal-laden spells in the lower tiers of the non-league pyramid before impressing in the National League with Solihull Moors.

It did not quite work out for Hudlin at Huddersfield, with first-team opportunities proving limited.

After loan spells at AFC Wimbledon, Burton Albion and Newport, the towering frontman left Huddersfield by mutual consent last month.

Kyle Hudlin left Huddersfield Town last month after 10 senior outings. | Bruce Rollinson

Kyle Hudlin’s surprise move

Hudlin has now sought pastures new in Vietnam, linking up with the country’s reigning champions Thep Xanh Nam Dinh.

The move marks Hudlin’s first overseas venture and will give him the opportunity to play in the AFC Champions League Two.

He will also be the only English player in the Thep Xanh Nam Dinh ranks.

Kyle Hudlin’s time at Huddersfield Town

Hudlin managed just 10 outings at first-team level for Huddersfield and registered his only goal on his debut against Middlesbrough in 2023.

Last season, he made 30 appearances in all competitions for Newport and registered six goals.

Huddersfield’s statement announcing his exit read: “We can confirm Kyle Hudlin has today departed the club with immediate effect after reaching an agreement to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

Huddersfield Town signed Kyle Hudlin from National League outfit Solihull Moors. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

“Having held an additional year on his contract with the club, the decision has been mutually agreed to part ways in advance of the previously stated June 2026 expiration with Hudlin now free to explore other options as a free agent.

“Joining the club at B Team level in the summer of 2022 from non-league side Solihull Moors, 25-year-old forward Hudlin has scored once in 10 total appearances for the club, last featuring at first-team level in December 2023.