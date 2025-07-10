Bradford City and Huddersfield Town hero returns to League One after Bristol City exit

Nahki Wells could face both Bradford City and Huddersfield Town next season after returning to League One.

The 35-year-old enjoyed prolific spells with both the Bantams and the Terriers, establishing himself as a revered EFL marksman.

The forward represented Bradford between 2011 and 2014, registering 53 goals in 112 appearances. A switch to Huddersfield followed and he racked up 49 goals in 153 outings.

A promotion-winner with both clubs, Wells later represented Burnley and Queens Park Rangers before settling for a five-year stay at Bristol City.

He left the Robins at the end of the 2024/25 season, setting tongues wagging as fans pondered his next move.

Nahki Wells helped Huddersfield Town clinch promotion to the Premier League in 2017.placeholder image
Nahki Wells helped Huddersfield Town clinch promotion to the Premier League in 2017. | Tony Johnson

New challenge for Nahki Wells

Wells has now linked up with Luton Town following their relegation from the Championship and it appears possible he could be facing Bradford and Huddersfield in the colours of the Hatters.

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield said: “Nahki is a proven goalscorer, has fantastic experience and good leadership too. He’s someone with extreme know-how and a real desire to still go and score goals, a real desire to go and achieve something and a real desire to be a part of what we are building.

“He is someone who is so highly thought of in the world of football. Some of the references I had about him were just incredible.

"He is someone who is obviously really well-known and liked within the game, highly respected and someone with a real know-how in the penalty area, which is what we’re really pleased to be bringing into the building.”

Nahki Wells represented Bradford City between 2011 and 2014.placeholder image
Nahki Wells represented Bradford City between 2011 and 2014. | Tony Johnson

Nahki Wells’ dismissal of homecoming talk

When it was announced Wells was leaving Bristol City, it did not come as a surprise that talk of an emotional Bradford homecoming move circulated.

However, it very much appeared to be nothing more than talk as Wells moved to quash the rumours himself.

Nostalgia can be dangerous in football but few would dispute the possibility of the Bermuda international firing Luton to promotion next season.

