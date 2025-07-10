Huddersfield Town are reportedly leading the chase for Crystal Palace defender Danny Imray.

The 21-year-old, an adventurous right-back, joined Palace from non-league outfit Chelmsford City in 2021.

He has since starred at youth level for the Eagles, as well as for Chelmsford and Bromley during loan spells.

Imray spent last season with the latter in League Two, but it appears he is being eyed for a step up to League One.

Huddersfield Town eye Danny Imray

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Huddersfield have opened talks with Palace over a deal to sign the defender.

It is believed they are keen to take him on loan or permanently, with Palace potentially considering a sale.

The report claims Palace knocked back a permanent offer from Wycombe Wanderers last year and Huddersfield may be hoping there has been a change of stance.

Summer of change at Huddersfield Town

It has been a busy summer so far at the newly-named Accu Stadium, with the appointment of Lee Grant as manager having been followed by a flurry of new signings.

Joe Low, Sean Roughan, Murray Wallace, Jack Whatmough, Ryan Ledson and Marcus Harness have all arrived on a permanent deals.

The Terriers have also dipped into the loan market, signing Owen Goodman from Palace and Josh Feeney from Aston Villa.

How Danny Imray could fit in at Huddersfield Town

Imray could potentially provide competition for Brodie Spencer and his profile suggests he would be an ideal alternative.

The Palace prospect cut his teeth as an attacking midfielder at Chelmsford, meaning he is more than capable of contributing offensively.

With Grant looking to play expansive, attacking football, Imray could slot in perfectly.

Much of Huddersfield’s recruitment so far has centred around the backline, with the summer clear-out having left the Terriers lacking depth in defence.