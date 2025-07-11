Barnsley FC midfielder Luca Connell subject of fresh bid from persistent Wycombe Wanderers

THE future of Barnsley midfielder Luca Connell could be resolved shortly with Wycombe Wanderers increasingly confident in their attempts to sign him.

The Chairboys have maintained their interest in the 24-year-old, despite seeing an initial bid rebuffed by the Oakwell outfit and a follow-up offer also rejected.

Barnsley value Connell, who joined the club in the summer of 2022, in excess of £1million.

Reports in Buckinghamshire suggest that a breakthrough has been reached after Wanderers - being backed by Kazakhstan billionaire owner Mikhail Lomtadze - tabled an offer worth £1.3m.

Barnsley captain Luca Connell. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Wycombe are looking to strengthen in the middle of the park following an ACL sustained by ex-Reds player Josh Scowen in April, with former Bolton and Celtic man Connell being their chief target.

Goalkeeper Mikki van Sas, wingers James Tilley and Junior Quitirna, centre backs Dan Casey and Taylor Allen, striker Bradley Fink, and attacking midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce have all arrived this summer.

On the incoming front, former Huddersfield Town frontman Josh Koroma remains a leading option for Barnsley, with the Reds having spoken to the 24-year-old about a move to Oakwell following his release from the Terriers at the end of last season.

The club remain hopeful of completing several pieces of incoming business ahead of the start of the EFL season.

Barnsley centre-half Kacper Lopata. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Alongside latest signing David McGoldrick, the Reds have also brought in Murphy Cooper, Nathanael Ogbeta and Reyes Cleary.

Meanwhile, defender Kacper Lopata is the subject of interest from a rival League One club.

The Polish centre-half joined the Reds on a four-year deal in the summer of 2023, but has failed to establish himself at Oakwell, making just 16 appearances, including just two last season.

In his maiden season at the club, he made a number of appearances early on in the 2023-24 campaign before sustaining a fractured collarbone.

The 23-year-old moved on a season-long loan to SPL side Ross County last August.