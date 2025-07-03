Barnsley have reportedly rejected a substantial offer from Wycombe Wanderers for captain Luca Connell.

The 24-year-old is taking part in his fourth pre-season at Oakwell, having arrived in South Yorkshire from Celtic in 2022.

He has racked up 123 appearances for the Reds, although like many of his teammates endured a difficult 2024/25 campaign.

It appears there is interest in Connell from elsewhere in League One, with Barnsley said to have knocked back a bid.

Luca Connell made 46 appearances in all competitions for Barnsley last season. | Tony Johnson

Bid for Luca Connell

According to the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan, Barnsley have rejected a substantial - and reportedly surprising - Wycombe bid.

It has been suggested a seven-figure offer would be required to even make the conversation worth having.

Barnsley may have their resolve tested once again, with the Bucks Free Press claiming Wycombe are planning to table a second bid.

Luca Connell’s 2024/25 season

Connell undeniably has quality and has shown he can be a classy operator in the heart of the Barnsley midfield.

However, he lost his mojo for spells last term and was taken out of the team for a spell alongside Adam Phillips after Conor Hourihane took the reins.

Connell was praised for his reaction to being dropped and soon found himself back in the action.

Luca Connell served as Barnsley's captain last season. | Tony Johnson

In April, Connell told the Barnsley Chronicle: “These setbacks happen in football. I haven’t been at my best recently. Con gave me a kick up the behind which maybe I need.

“I think I played well at certain times at Birmingham. It’s up to me to respond in the last five games.

“We have to make sure we’re doing it for the fans and especially for Conor because he puts the work in for us.