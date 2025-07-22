Huddersfield Town linked with yet another member of Birmingham City's League One title-winning squad
Leonard helped the Blues clinch the League One title last term, playing a part alongside frontman Alfie May.
Huddersfield are closing in on the capture of May and now also appear to be in the race for his teammate.
According to Football Insider, the Terriers are trying to add Leonard to their ranks ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Marc Leonard eyed by Huddersfield Town
Birmingham only landed the midfielder last summer, prising him from Brighton & Hove Albion after his impressive loan spells at Northampton Town.
He made 35 appearances in the third last term, but only managed 14 starts under Birmingham boss Chris Davies.
Lee Grant is overseeing a rebuild at Huddersfield having taken the reins in May. He has already bolstered his midfield, signing Ryan Ledson on a free transfer from Preston North End.
Marc Leonard’s Birmingham City predicament
Leonard was reliable when called upon in the Midlands last season, but Birmingham are attacking the current transfer window with remarkable ambition.
The club have money to spend and are stumping up impressive sums to ensure they can compete at the right end of the Championship.
Additions will most likely limited Leonard’s involvement further and it has been suggested Birmingham are open to letting him move on.
Huddersfield Town eyeing experience
Few would argue he would not be a shrewd signing for Huddersfield, who have made experience a priority this summer.
All nine of their new signings boast EFL experience, despite many of them having youth to boast of.
Leonard has plenty of room for growth at just 23, but has already amassed 126 appearances across the third and fourth tiers of English football.
He has also been capped by Scotland at various youth levels, although is still waiting on his senior breakthrough.
