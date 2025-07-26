Ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Cardiff City and Blackpool forward joins club in sixth tier
A familiar face in the Steel City, Madine has won promotion on both the blue and red sides of Sheffield.
He represented Wednesday between 2011 and 2015, scoring 28 goals in 113 appearances and helping the Owls escape League One in 2012.
Madine returned to Yorkshire in 2019, joining Sheffield United on loan from Cardiff City. He was an important figure as the Blades clinched promotion to the Championship, weighing in with three goals across his 16 appearances.
Three years at Blackpool followed his Cardiff exit, before the 34-year-old dropped into the non-league pyramid with Hartlepool United.
Gary Madine makes move
After a year in the fifth tier, the 34-year-old has dropped into the sixth with National League North outfit Spennymoor Town.
He told Moors TV: “I’m delighted to get going again, another season, hopefully I can contribute some goals for Spennymoor. I’m glad to get this opportunity.
“I spoke to Jason [Ainsley, Spennymoor’s head of football] a few weeks ago, he took me for a coffee and he’s never stopped telling me ‘I’ve spent £20 on a coffee for you, you better come down’. It was pretty simple.”
Graeme Lee on Gary Madine move
Moors boss Graeme Lee added: “Gary brings so much experience and knowhow to the squad, so we’re delighted to have got this deal done.
“His record shows that he knows where the net is because he’s scored goals at every level he’s played at, and we’re excited to see the impact he can make in the new season.
“As well as that presence and goal threat, Gary is also adept at bringing others into play and I would expect him to create chances for other players around him too.”
