Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United promotion-winner Gary Madine has dropped into the sixth tier of English football.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A familiar face in the Steel City, Madine has won promotion on both the blue and red sides of Sheffield.

He represented Wednesday between 2011 and 2015, scoring 28 goals in 113 appearances and helping the Owls escape League One in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madine returned to Yorkshire in 2019, joining Sheffield United on loan from Cardiff City. He was an important figure as the Blades clinched promotion to the Championship, weighing in with three goals across his 16 appearances.

Three years at Blackpool followed his Cardiff exit, before the 34-year-old dropped into the non-league pyramid with Hartlepool United.

Gary Madine made over 100 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday. | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Gary Madine makes move

After a year in the fifth tier, the 34-year-old has dropped into the sixth with National League North outfit Spennymoor Town.

He told Moors TV: “I’m delighted to get going again, another season, hopefully I can contribute some goals for Spennymoor. I’m glad to get this opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I spoke to Jason [Ainsley, Spennymoor’s head of football] a few weeks ago, he took me for a coffee and he’s never stopped telling me ‘I’ve spent £20 on a coffee for you, you better come down’. It was pretty simple.”

Gary Madine was part of the Sheffield United squad promoted from the Championship in 2019. | George Wood/Getty Images

Graeme Lee on Gary Madine move

Moors boss Graeme Lee added: “Gary brings so much experience and knowhow to the squad, so we’re delighted to have got this deal done.

“His record shows that he knows where the net is because he’s scored goals at every level he’s played at, and we’re excited to see the impact he can make in the new season.