Leeds United interest in Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer latest as 'negotiations' claim emerges
The 28-year-old was eyed by Leeds last summer, who were hoping to prise the combative midfielder from their Yorkshire rivals.
He instead remained at Bramall Lane, helping Sheffield United reach the Championship play-off final but finding himself unable to get the Blades over the line at Wembley.
Ever since the club were condemned to another season in the second tier, speculation regarding Hamer’s future has been rife.
Talk of interest from Leeds has resurfaced, while the likes of Everton and PSV Eindhoven have also been linked.
Leeds United interest in Sheffield United star latest
According to Dutch outlet Soccer News, smooth talks over a move to Leeds have yet to materialise.
He is said to be eager to move to the Premier League, but the report has indicated he is not immediately interested in a switch to Leeds.
While a move for Hamer hardly appears unlikely, the report suggests he is not looking to force a move away from Bramall Lane.
This could be of huge significance to Sheffield United, who are at a lower risk of being lowballed if Hamer is not kicking down the exit door.
How Gustavo Hamer could fit in at Leeds United
Hamer is a central midfielder by trade and Leeds have already invested significant sums in two new central players.
Sean Longstaff has made the move to Elland Road from Newcastle United, while Anton Stach has joined from Hoffenheim.
However, the Brazil-born former Netherlands youth international was regularly used out wide by Sheffield United last season.
He can also operate as an attacking midfielder and his versatility is likely among the key reasons the Whites have shown interest.
Last season, Hamer registered 10 goals and eight assists across 46 appearances in all competitions.
