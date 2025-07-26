Leeds United are reportedly yet to hold “smooth” negotiations over a deal to sign Gustavo Hamer from Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old was eyed by Leeds last summer, who were hoping to prise the combative midfielder from their Yorkshire rivals.

He instead remained at Bramall Lane, helping Sheffield United reach the Championship play-off final but finding himself unable to get the Blades over the line at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ever since the club were condemned to another season in the second tier, speculation regarding Hamer’s future has been rife.

Talk of interest from Leeds has resurfaced, while the likes of Everton and PSV Eindhoven have also been linked.

Gustavo Hamer is currently involved in Sheffield United's pre-season preparations. | Tony King/Getty Images

Leeds United interest in Sheffield United star latest

According to Dutch outlet Soccer News, smooth talks over a move to Leeds have yet to materialise.

He is said to be eager to move to the Premier League, but the report has indicated he is not immediately interested in a switch to Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While a move for Hamer hardly appears unlikely, the report suggests he is not looking to force a move away from Bramall Lane.

This could be of huge significance to Sheffield United, who are at a lower risk of being lowballed if Hamer is not kicking down the exit door.

Gustavo Hamer was a key figure for Sheffield United last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

How Gustavo Hamer could fit in at Leeds United

Hamer is a central midfielder by trade and Leeds have already invested significant sums in two new central players.

Sean Longstaff has made the move to Elland Road from Newcastle United, while Anton Stach has joined from Hoffenheim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Brazil-born former Netherlands youth international was regularly used out wide by Sheffield United last season.

He can also operate as an attacking midfielder and his versatility is likely among the key reasons the Whites have shown interest.