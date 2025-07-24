Sheffield United face potential competition for Tottenham Hotspur's Alfie Devine as Millwall linked

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine - who has been linked with Sheffield United - is reportedly a target for Millwall.

The 20-year-old was linked with a move to South Yorkshire last summer, when Sheffield Wednesday were said to be exploring a loan deal.

Devine had shone during spells with Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle, therefore another stint in the EFL hardly appeared unlikely.

However, he instead completed a season-long loan switch to Belgian outfit Westerlo.

After a productive campaign in the Belgian Pro League, Devine is back at Tottenham and has featured for the senior side in pre-season.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine appears to have Championship admirers.
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine appears to have Championship admirers.

Sheffield United and Millwall linked with Alfie Devine

Sheffield United have been credited with interest in the England youth international, although could face competition.

According to The Mirror, Devine has emerged as a target for Sheffield United’s second-tier rivals Millwall.

Midfield appears to be an area of focus for the Lions, who are also believed to be closing in on the capture of former Wednesday and Middlesbrough midfielder Massimo Luongo.

Ashley Phillips move and Alfie Devine pedigree

Devine was linked with Sheffield United alongside his Spurs teammate Ashley Phillips, who starred on loan at Stoke City last term.

The Blades have already missed out on the centre-back, who has returned to the Potters on another loan deal.

Devine would arguably be a coup for a raft of Championship clubs given the maturity he has shown at such a tender age.

Speaking to The Standard about Devine in 2021, ex-Spurs boss Jose Mourinho said: “He's a kid with good potential. He's basically a midfield player but with an instinct to appear in finishing zones and to score goals.”

Alfie Devine spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Westerlo in Belgium.
Alfie Devine spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Westerlo in Belgium.

Sheffield United’s summer of business

Sheffield United have made two loan signings this summer, borrowing Tyler Bindon and Louie Barry from Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa respectively.

On the permanent deal front, the club have recruited defender Mihail Polendakov and winger Ehije Ukaki from the Bulgarian top flight.

Sheffield United may have to deal with some departures this summer, with Gustavo Hamer and Kieffer Moore reportedly attracting interest.

