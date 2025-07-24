Rangers have reportedly had an offer for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi rejected following his loan spell at Sheffield United.

The 22-year-old was in-demand last summer, as a host of Championship clubs queued up to take him on loan.

Sheffield United won the race, despite reports indicating the likes of Leeds United and Hull City were keen on doing a deal.

He amassed 36 appearances for the Blades, scoring seven goals and registering two assists as Chris Wilder’s men reached the Championship play-off final.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi spent last season on loan at Sheffield United. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Rangers offer for ex-Sheffield United loanee

According to The Athletic, Scottish giants Rangers have seen an offer knocked back by Palace.

The Gers, who were in Champions League qualifying action earlier this week, are believed to have tabled a loan offer with a potential £10m buy obligation.

The pursuit of Rak-Sakyi is said to be ongoing and the England under-21 international is also thought to have attracted interest from elsewhere.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s future

In an analysis of the situation, The Athletic’s Palace correspondent Matt Woosnam said: “His future at Palace remains uncertain, but they had previously looked to the £20m fee Chelsea received from Ipswich Town for Omari Hutchinson as a benchmark as to his potential value should he perform well out on loan.

“With two years left on a five-year deal signed in August 2022, there is no immediate rush for Palace to make a decision on whether to sell, but they will need to persuade him to sign fresh terms if they want to achieve maximum value in future.”

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is back at Crystal Palace after his loan spell at Sheffield United. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Rak-Sakyi’s final appearance for Sheffield United came in the second leg of their play-off semi-final victory over Bristol City.

In September, regarding his choice to move to Sheffield United over Leeds, he said: “My agent made me aware of the interest from them and I knew it was a big club. But the manager here spoke to me and I was really impressed with what he said and the plans he had for me. So that made me decide to come here.

