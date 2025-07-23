Sheffield United are reportedly among the clubs leading the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Rob Holding.

In the dying embers of the winter window, when the Blades were in need of reinforcement at centre-back, they turned to the seasoned Holding.

He joined on loan from Palace for the remainder of the 2024/25 season and was a cool head in Chris Wilder’s backline.

However, following the heartbreaking conclusion of the club’s campaign at Wembley, he returned to Selhurst Park.

Rob Holding ended last season on loan at Sheffield United. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield United eye Rob Holding

According to Sky Sports, Sheffield United remain admirers of Holding and are in the race to secure his signature.

It has been claimed he is set to depart Palace, with his time with the Eagles having not gone to plan. Since joining the club from Arsenal in 2023, he has been afforded just one senior outing.

MLS outfit Colorado Rapids are said to be alongside Sheffield United in pole position, with Holding also thought to have other suitors.

The 29-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract, meaning Palace are unlikely to want a sizable fee for his services.

Sheffield United’s summer of business

Sheffield United recently landed Louie Barry on loan from Aston Villa, with the versatile attacker following Nottingham Forest’s Tyler Bindon through the door as a temporary addition.

On the outgoings front, Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles has lost midfielder Vinicius Souza but insisted goalkeeper Michael Cooper is staying put.

Michael Cooper starred between the sticks for Sheffield United last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

After Cooper’s absence in a pre-season friendly raised eyebrows, Selles said: "He's definitely staying, it's not about that. I understand the concerns because people are not there day by day but it's nothing related to that.

"The last game was a decision from me to give game-time to the other goalkeepers. On Tuesday he felt a bit of discomfort in the knee but he should be back in a couple of days."