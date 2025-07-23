Sheffield United transfer news: Michael Cooper 'staying' insists Ruben Selles

Ruben Selles insists Michael Cooper is staying at Sheffield United as he looks to beef up his midfield.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades are looking to tie up a deal for El Hadji Djibril Soumare, but their manager says Cooper is not about to depart.

The 25-year-old has missed the Blades' last two pre-season friendlies, prompting understandable concerns that one of the Championship's outstanding goalkeepers last season could be set for a move to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper was notable by his absences from the Plymouth Argyle XI this time last year ahead of his August move to Bramall Lane. He has been linked with Everton, West Ham United and Burnley. Mark Travers moving to Everton has probably ended that possibility, but Burnley's James Trafford is in demand with his former club Manchester City leading the way.

Selles insists history is not repeating itself.

"He's definitely staying, it's not about that," insisted Selles after Tuesday's last-minute 2-1 win at Burton Albion in pre-season.

"I understand the concerns because people are not there day by day but it's nothing related to that.

"The last game was a decision from me to give game-time to the other goalkeepers. On Tuesday he felt a bit of discomfort in the knee but he should be back in a couple of days."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"STAYING": Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper (Image: Paul Terry / Sportimage)

Selles also downplayed concerns after captain Jack Robinson went off injured in the Midlands.

"He has been feeling some discomfort in his feet," said Selles. "I hope it's nothing serious."

The Blades are at Chesterfield on Saturday, their final pre-season game before kicking off their Championship campaign at home to Bristol City on August 9.

The departure of VInicius Souza, added to injuries for Tom Davies and Jamie Shackleton, have left the Blades light in midfield, but Selles has admitted there is truth in his reported interest in the loan signing of Braga's 22-year-old midfielder Soumare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

REASSURANCES: Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"We are looking for a player in that position as a six (holding midfielder) and the name of Djibril has been there," said Selles. "We've anlaysed him and I think he's a player who can suit our style.

"When Vini left us we needed that kind of No 6 who can be a bit more physical.

"We have been active in the market and we know exactly the type of player we want so hopefully in the next four or five days, maybe less."

So far the Blades have loaned Tyler Bindon and Louie Barry, their only signings of the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades made an off-colour start against Burton, but Selles was happy at the way they turned it around, winning the game with Kieffer Moore scoring from one of its last touches.

"The best thing from the day was the reaction of the team, the way we did things," said the Spaniard. "After the first 30, 35 minutes we saw the team do the things we want to do – competing.

"The opposition didn't give us spaces and we were not ready to find our combinations or the spaces we wanted. We were not compact in our pressure or counter-pressure and they found the solutions really well and we were always one step behind the opposition.