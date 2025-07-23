Hull City reportedly want to bring former Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers midfielder John Lundstram back to Yorkshire.

The 31-year-old is a familiar face in South Yorkshire, having represented Sheffield United between 2017 and 2021.

He was part of the Blades side promoted from the Championship in 2019 before starring for the club in the Premier League.

Lundstram also helped Doncaster escape League One in 2013, while on loan from Everton.

He left England in 2021, spending three years with Rangers before linking up with Trabzonspor in Turkey.

John Lundstram represented Sheffield United in the Premier League. | ALEX LIVESEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Hull City linked with John Lundstram

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Hull are looking to take Lundstram back to the second tier of English football.

Reports in Turkey have suggested Lundstram could be on the move this summer and he would arguably be a coup for a raft of Championship clubs.

His CV, compromised mostly of productive spells at English clubs, is one clubs could be understood for finding appealing.

Hull City’s transfer embargo

However, Hull could find it difficult to secure the seasoned midfielder’s signature. The Tigers have been hit with a three-window transfer embargo, meaning they cannot fork out a fee for any new signings.

Lundstram is under contract at Trabzonspor, who would most likely command a fee for the former England youth international. Last year, he put pen to paper on a three-year contract at Papara Park.

John Lundstram counts Doncaster Rovers among his former clubs. | Paul Thomas/Getty Images

Hull have lodged an appeal against their embargo and it may be a case of waiting on the outcome before pursuing targets.

In the meantime, however, the club will need to continue working in the background and teeing up targets to ensure they are ready to respond to the outcome of their appeal.