Sheffield United's former Barnsley and Rotherham United man 'of interest' to Championship newcomers Wrexham
Having previously represented Rotherham and Barnsley, Moore sealed a return to South Yorkshire in the last summer window.
He left AFC Bournemouth for Sheffield United, penning a three-year deal to add physicality and nous to the club’s frontline.
Moore made 30 appearances for the Blades last season, scoring six goals as the club reached the Championship play-off final.
However, after just one campaign at Bramall Lane, it appears Moore could be offered an exit route.
Wrexham eye Sheffield United frontman
According to The Star, ambitious outfit Wrexham are keeping an eye on Moore following their promotion from League One.
The Red Dragons have risen from the fifth tier to the second in three seasons, forking out some eye-watering transfer fees along the way.
Moore would be yet another coup for the club, who will need Championship experience to make them competitive in the second tier.
The 32-year-old has made over 200 appearances at Championship level, therefore would arguably be an ideal addition to Phil Parkinson’s squad.
Kieffer Moore’s Sheffield United future
Convincing Sheffield United to part with him, on the other hand, may not prove easy. Ruben Selles is not blessed with an abundance of options in the forward department and Moore is a player who has shown himself to be capable of troubling Championship defenders.
That being said, it does not appear particularly likely he will start regularly and Wrexham could potentially offer him a prominent role.
Sheffield United may also be mindful of his age, as his value will most likely only decline in the remaining years of his contract.
He is not the only Blade to have been linked with a move this summer, with speculation continuing to surround midfielder Gustavo Hamer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.