Sheffield United strike deals, Leeds United man eyed and Huddersfield Town target duo - transfer news round-up
The pace at which business is being conducted is showing no sign of slowing down, with July shaping up to be an incredibly busy month.
The start of a brand new season is edging closer and the ticking clock only makes clubs keener to get deals over the line.
Here are the latest transfer headlines on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
Sheffield United complete two deals
Sheffield United have added two new faces to their ranks for the 2025/26 season.
Versatile attacker Louie Barry has joined the Blades on a season-long loan from Aston Villa, reuniting with Ruben Selles.
Sheffield United’s manager was in charge of Hull when Barry was loaned to the Tigers in January, only to see his season derailed by injury.
The Blades have also landed defender Mihail Polendakov, paying Bulgarian outfit Septemvri Sofia an undisclosed fee for his services.
Leeds United goalkeeper eyed
Leicester City have reportedly discussed the prospect of signing Illan Meslier from Leeds United.
The Foxes have been relegated to the Championship and it appears possible they could lose their first-choice stopper Mads Hermansen.
Meslier’s stock has taken a hit of late and he does not look likely to be Daniel Farke’s number one in the Premier League.
On the recruitment front, Leeds have completed the signing of Germany-capped midfielder Anton Stach from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.
Huddersfield Town target duo and land forward
Huddersfield Town have been linked with two central midfielders as they continue their rebuild under Lee Grant.
Barnsley’s Luca Connell is being pursued by Wycombe Wanderers, although it has been suggested the Terriers could enter the picture.
Marc Leonard, meanwhile, is said to be in Huddersfield’s sights after helping Birmingham City escape League One.
The Terriers have already struck a permanent deal to sign prolific frontman Alfie May from the Blues.
Middlesbrough stalwart moves on
Jonny Howson has left Middlesbrough after eight years on the books of the Championship club.
Talks over his future were held when his contract expired at the end of last season, but an agreement was not reached.
It has been claimed he could be set to join his boyhood club Leeds as a player-coach in their under-21s set-up.
Hull City look to hijack winger deal
Hull City are thought to be looking to beat Stoke City to the signature of Bastia winger Lamine Cisse.
The 22-year-old scored nine goals in Ligue 2 last term and has reportedly been the subject of a £1m bid from the Potters.
The Tigers, however, are believed to be looking to win the race if their embargo is lifted. Bastia are said to want £1.5m for Cisse’s signature.
Sheffield Wednesday exit followed by Championship move for forward
Michael Smith has joined Preston North End following the termination of his Sheffield Wednesday contract.
The 33-year-old saw his deal mutually terminated last week, departing the crisis-stricken Owls alongside fellow frontman Josh Windass.
He has now penned a two-year deal at Deepdale, reuniting with his former Owls teammate Pol Valentin.
