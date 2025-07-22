Hull City are reportedly looking to hijack Stoke City’s move for highly-rated winger Lamine Cisse.

The 22-year-old represents Bastia and sent his stock soaring after a stellar 2024/25 season in the second tier of French football.

A former France youth international, Cisse registered nine goals and five assists and appears capable of cutting it at a higher level.

Stoke have been strongly linked with the wideman, who can also operate up front or as an attacking midfielder.

Hull City have been linked with winger Lamine Cisse. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Hull City interest in Lamine Cisse

However, according to SportsBoom, Hull have joined the race for his signature.

Stoke are believed to have had a £1m bid for Cisse rejected, with Bastia holding out for £1.5m. There is also thought to be interest in Cisse from across Europe and Ligue 1.

The second tier of English football would arguably be an ideal place for Cisse to develop, with many of the division’s stars having gone on to thrive in top tiers.

Hull City’s predicament

It has been a tough summer for Hull, who were recently slapped with a three-window transfer embargo.

They are currently limited by the terms of the embargo, but have lodged an appeal and are hoping to see the punishment retracted.

While they may currently have their hands tied, Hull will undoubtedly be working on potential transfer moves in the background.

In a recent open letter to fans, Hull owner Acun Ilicali said: “There are zero issues between us and Aston Villa, in relation to both Louie Barry and Jaden Philogene arrangements, and we are very confident in our appeal case.

Acun Ilicalii hopes Hull City's appeal against their embargo will be successful. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

“The Fin Burns situation is actually quite simple. We intended to use proceeds of a player sale to settle this fee and as soon as the EFL told us this wasn’t possible - due to reasons not related to us, we made a direct payment immediately to end the matter.

“With regards to payments to suppliers, unfortunately, the club experienced a cash flow issue when it didn’t receive a £1.5m payment for a player which was intended to clear invoices from suppliers. I will cover this shortfall until we receive the funds we are owed and our team are in communication with all suppliers to rectify any outstanding issues as soon as possible.