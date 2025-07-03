Hull City issue statement after becoming second Championship club in Yorkshire to be placed under three-window transfer embargo
The sanction will last for the next three windows, meaning that Hull, as it stands, will be unable to pay fees to recruit players until the winter window in January 2027.
Fee restrictions for clubs under embargos prevent them from paying transfer, compensation or loan fees for signings and limit the size of their squads to 23 players of "professional standing".
The late payment centres on a failure to pay a £1m loan fee to Aston Villa following Louie Barry's move to East Yorkshire in the last winter window.
A Hull statement read: “We can confirm that we have received notification from the EFL that we are subject to a transfer embargo and a three-window fee restriction with immediate effect.
"We will appeal the three-window fee restriction and are confident of resolving the matter as soon as possible.”
The imposing of an embargo represents an unwelcome development for increasingly concerned Tigers supporters.
Speaking in late spring, City owner Acun Ilicali acknowledged that the extent of the club's spending would have to be scaled back and admitted that he was looking for minority investors to share the burden.
The Turkish media mogul has poured money in since buying Hull in January 2022, with debts rising to £66m in the club's last set of accounts.
The club confirmed minor delays to wage payments ahead of their crunch survival game at Portsmouth on May 3 – the final day of the 2024-25 league season. Hull's Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday are already under a transfer embargo with the club unable to pay fees for players until January 2027.
Meanwhile, Hull have confirmed the appointment of Marko Salatović, Marin Ivančić and Anđelo Roguljić to head coach Sergej Jakirović's backroom staff.
The trio have assisted Jakirović for several years, including at his previous club Kayserispor, and will work alongside the club’s existing coaching staff and new assistant head coach Dean Holden.
Club stalwart Andy Dawson has accepted a new position as head of player development, overseeing the transition of academy players into the first team.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.