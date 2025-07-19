Hull City have sold long-serving defender Sean McLoughlin to their Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

The 28-year-old joined the Tigers back in the summer of 2019, making the switch from his hometown club Cork City in the Republic of Ireland.

He amassed 146 appearances for the Tigers, with 126 of his outings coming in the Championship.

McLoughlin made 37 league starts last term, helping Hull avoid relegation to League One at the end of a trying campaign.

Sean McLoughlin has left Hull City after six years of service to the Tigers. | George Wood/Getty Images

New challenge for Sean McLoughlin

However, he has now made the move to Blackburn for an undisclosed fee and put pen to paper on a two-year deal with a 12-month option.

It has been suggested McLoughlin has left in search of regular football, which is not thought to have been guaranteed by new boss Sergej Jakirović.

In a statement, Blackburn said: “A calm, composed and dependable defender, McLoughlin adds professionalism, experience and leadership qualities to the Rovers dressing room and will be part of the travelling squad for the warm weather training camp in Spain next week.”

Turbulent summer at Hull City

The summer has been a turbulent one for Hull, who have been derailed by a three-window embargo.

They have found their transfer business limited by the restriction, which the club have lodged an appeal against.

In an open letter to fans, Hull’s owner Acun Ilcali said: “There are zero issues between us and Aston Villa, in relation to both Louie Barry and Jaden Philogene arrangements, and we are very confident in our appeal case.

“The Fin Burns situation is actually quite simple. We intended to use proceeds of a player sale to settle this fee and as soon as the EFL told us this wasn’t possible - due to reasons not related to us, we made a direct payment immediately to end the matter.

“With regards to payments to suppliers, unfortunately, the club experienced a cash flow issue when it didn’t receive a £1.5m payment for a player which was intended to clear invoices from suppliers. I will cover this shortfall until we receive the funds we are owed and our team are in communication with all suppliers to rectify any outstanding issues as soon as possible.