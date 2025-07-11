Hull City are said to have shown interest in Liverpool prodigy Lewis Koumas.

The 19-year-old, the son of former Premier League playmaker Jason, spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Stoke City.

His six-goal haul was not exactly remarkable, but the Wales-capped forward showed plenty of promise over the course of his 49 outings for the Potters.

Liverpool have a star-studded squad and while Koumas is highly rated, a first-team breakthrough does not appear imminent.

Lewis Koumas could be set for another loan move away from Liverpool. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Hull City and Sheffield United linked with Lewis Koumas

He has been linked with Sheffield United by Mail Online, but the Blades are seemingly not the only Yorkshire outfit interested in borrowing Koumas.

According to Hull Live, Hull have shown interest in giving the versatile attacker a temporary home for the 2025/26 campaign.

He would arguably be a shrewd addition to Sergej Jakirovic’s squad, but the club’s current predicament could complicate matters.

Hull City’s predicament

Hull have been slapped with a transfer embargo and reportedly put their transfer plans on ice as they await the outcome of their appeal.

The state of limbo could allow other interested parties to pounce, with Koumas the type of player likely to have a host of admirers.

Liverpool are also thought to be likely to want a loan fee, which Hull would not be able to offer as a result of their embargo.

Hull have also been linked with former Sheffield United frontman Oli McBurnie, although a swoop for the Scotland international now looks unlikely to materialise.

Hull City-linked Lewis Koumas is a senior Wales international. | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Hull City owner’s statement

In a recent open letter, Hull’s owner Acun Ilicali moved to assure fans there is confidence in the club’s appeal case.

He said: “There are zero issues between us and Aston Villa, in relation to both Louie Barry and Jaden Philogene arrangements, and we are very confident in our appeal case.

“The Fin Burns situation is actually quite simple. We intended to use proceeds of a player sale to settle this fee and as soon as the EFL told us this wasn’t possible - due to reasons not related to us, we made a direct payment immediately to end the matter.

“With regards to payments to suppliers, unfortunately, the club experienced a cash flow issue when it didn’t receive a £1.5m payment for a player which was intended to clear invoices from suppliers. I will cover this shortfall until we receive the funds we are owed and our team are in communication with all suppliers to rectify any outstanding issues as soon as possible.

“When I spoke with our fans last week, I told them the club is losing money and I am supporting when required. The club will always have my full backing whenever it needs it.