Hull City transfer news: Why Tigers are set to walk away from Sheffield United target

Hull City are expected to walk away from a deal for Oli McBurnie because of the Leeds-born striker's wage demands.

By the standards of a Championship club without parachute payments, the Tigers have been big spenders since Acun Ilicali bought them in January 2022, but recent months have raised concerns.

Hull are currently only allowed under league rules to sign players on free transfers and free loans, making McBurnie an attractive option.

The former Bradford City, Barnsley and Sheffield United striker is a free agent after being released following one season at La Liga club Las Palmas, where he scored five goals.

With a host of clubs reportedly interested in his signature – including the Blades – McBurnie has been able to make high demands in terms of his personal terms and the Tigers are believed to have decided they are out of their reach.

Although Ilicali has been at great pains to stress recently there are no financial problems at the club, it seems clear they have to tread carefully.

They were slightly later than usual in paying April's wages – although the players got them before the end of the month – and were twice put under transfer embargoes in July, although both were quickly lifted after outstanding payments to clubs were settled.

There have also been issues with paying suppliers on time, something Ilicali blamed on not being paid a transfer instalment on time by a rival club.

FREE AGENT: Oliver McBurnie was released by Las Palmas (Image: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

The club is under a three-window transfer restriction which means they cannot pay transfer or loan fees, something they are appealing.

Until there is a decision on that, Hull's transfer business is in limbo, to a degree.

But having only escaped relegation on the final day of last season, new coach Sergej Jakirovic has made no secret of his desire to shuffle the pack. The lack of regular goals from anywhere but especially centre-forward, was a major problem in 2024-25.

Gustavo Puerta and Reda Laalaoui were supposed to have been bought before the restrictions came in but with neither deal registered by then, it remains to be seen if they will go through.

LOOKING TO CHANGE: Sergej Jakirovic has said he wants to shake his Hull City squad up (Image: Aziz Karimov/Getty Images)

That apart, the only signings have been goalkeeper Dillon Phillips from Rotherham United and former Miller Semi Ajayi, both on free transfers.

Reported Antalyaspor interest in Abdulkadir Omur should bring in funds if it crystalises into a transfer.

Marvin Mehlem, Xavier Simons, Anthony Racioppi and Andy Smith have already been sold for undisclosed fees, whilst others have come off the wage bill.

Hull Live have reported that meeting McBurnie's demands would make him by far the Tigers' best-paid player, and therefore they have cooled on the idea, if not dismissing it entirely.