Hull City 'still in the race' with Sheffield United to sign Aston Villa attacker
The 22-year-old was among the most in-demand players in the winter window after Hull recalled him from a goal-laden loan spell at Stockport County.
Hull won the battle for the former Barcelona prospect, only to lose him to a season-ending injury after just four outings.
The club have remained interested in the versatile forward and appeared to be closing in on a permanent deal.
However, reports indicated a proposed deal had collapsed and the Tigers were later slapped with a a three-window transfer embargo.
Hull City still in the hunt
These factors do not appear to have killed Hull’s chances of landing Barry completely, with EFL Analysis claiming they are still in contention.
Hull are believed to be confident their current issues can be resolved, potentially enabling them to pursue a second deal for the marksman.
Sheffield United are also said to be in the hunt alongside some of their Championship rivals.
Louie Barry’s mid-season move
Barry was linked with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Leeds United before his January switch to Hull.
After putting pen to paper at the MKM Stadium, he spoke of his excitement and desire to test himself in the Championship.
Having managed just four appearances in Hull colours, Barry could be forgiven for feeling there is unfinished business for him in East Yorkshire.
In January, he said: “I’m really excited. I had a good start to the season and, hopefully, I can end it really well. I’ve got a lot of goals in my mind that I want to achieve here.
“I spoke to the gaffer and he said all the right things. I watched the Sheffield United game and that was a big turning point for me because everything the gaffer said was spot on and came to fruition.
“I just want to get out there now. I haven’t played for about a month and I’m chomping at the bit to get out and hopefully score a few goals.
“I started the season off by scoring goals and creating chances, and I want to end it the same way. I’m hungry, probably hungrier than ever, and I’ve got that point to prove in the Championship.
“I’ve never played in the Championship, so it’s my time to go out there and show people what I can do.”
