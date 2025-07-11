Hull City 'still in the race' with Sheffield United to sign Aston Villa attacker

Hull City are reportedly still racing Sheffield United for the signature of Aston Villa’s Louie Barry.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old was among the most in-demand players in the winter window after Hull recalled him from a goal-laden loan spell at Stockport County.

Hull won the battle for the former Barcelona prospect, only to lose him to a season-ending injury after just four outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have remained interested in the versatile forward and appeared to be closing in on a permanent deal.

However, reports indicated a proposed deal had collapsed and the Tigers were later slapped with a a three-window transfer embargo.

Louie Barry has been linked with a permanent move away from Aston Villa. | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Hull City still in the hunt

These factors do not appear to have killed Hull’s chances of landing Barry completely, with EFL Analysis claiming they are still in contention.

Hull are believed to be confident their current issues can be resolved, potentially enabling them to pursue a second deal for the marksman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United are also said to be in the hunt alongside some of their Championship rivals.

Louie Barry’s mid-season move

Barry was linked with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Leeds United before his January switch to Hull.

After putting pen to paper at the MKM Stadium, he spoke of his excitement and desire to test himself in the Championship.

Louie Barry made four appearances on loan at Hull City last season. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Having managed just four appearances in Hull colours, Barry could be forgiven for feeling there is unfinished business for him in East Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January, he said: “I’m really excited. I had a good start to the season and, hopefully, I can end it really well. I’ve got a lot of goals in my mind that I want to achieve here.

“I spoke to the gaffer and he said all the right things. I watched the Sheffield United game and that was a big turning point for me because everything the gaffer said was spot on and came to fruition.

“I just want to get out there now. I haven’t played for about a month and I’m chomping at the bit to get out and hopefully score a few goals.

“I started the season off by scoring goals and creating chances, and I want to end it the same way. I’m hungry, probably hungrier than ever, and I’ve got that point to prove in the Championship.