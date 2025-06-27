Hull City are reportedly in the race to sign attacker Louie Barry from Aston Villa on a permanent basis.

The 23-year-old was only handed a new contract at Villa Park in January, before being loaned to Hull for the remainder of the season.

However, a serious injury curtailed his campaign after just four outings for the Tigers under the since-sacked Ruben Selles.

Recent reports have indicated Villa are ready to sell Barry as they look to remain on the right side of profit and sustainability regulations.

Louie Barry made four appearances on loan at Hull City last season. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Hull City eyeing Louie Barry again

It appears Hull may look to pounce, with Hull Live claiming the Tigers are once again interested in the forward.

Relations between Hull and Villa are said to be strong and discussions regarding a deal are said to be taking place.

Barry’s loan stint at the MKM Stadium did not quite work out, but the versatile attacker boasts plenty of potential.

Louie Barry’s pedigree

Prior to his move to Hull, the former England youth international had enjoyed two goal-laden loan spells at Stockport County.

He has also had an impressive footballing education, having spent time in Barcelona’s esteemed youth system before linking up with Villa.

Hull saw off intense competition to secure his signature, with Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Leeds United among those who were credited with interest in Barry’s services.

Louie Barry has made just one first-team appearance for Aston Villa. | Christian Hofer/Getty Images

Louie Barry on first Hull City move

After his move to Hull, the Villa man said: “I’m really excited. I had a good start to the season and, hopefully, I can end it really well. I’ve got a lot of goals in my mind that I want to achieve here.

“I spoke to the gaffer and he said all the right things. I watched the Sheffield United game and that was a big turning point for me because everything the gaffer said was spot on and came to fruition.

“I just want to get out there now. I haven’t played for about a month and I’m chomping at the bit to get out and hopefully score a few goals.

“I started the season off by scoring goals and creating chances, and I want to end it the same way. I’m hungry, probably hungrier than ever, and I’ve got that point to prove in the Championship.