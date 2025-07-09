Hull City defender Cody Drameh is reportedly of interest to the club’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

The 23-year-old was widely lauded as a coup when he arrived at the MKM Stadium on a free transfer from Leeds United last summer.

He had only managed 10 senior outings for Leeds, but had shown his Championship pedigree across loan spells at Cardiff City, Luton Town and Birmingham City.

However, Drameh was not the ever-present figure many expected him to be in his maiden Tigers campaign.

He was afforded just 17 league starts and was an unused substitute in the final three fixtures as Hull battled against relegation.

Interest in Hull City’s Cody Drameh

Since the club’s safety was secured, reports have indicated there have been bids for Drameh from Derby County and Preston North End.

Offers for the right-back are said to have been knocked back, although there has also been talk of interest from Scottish giants Rangers.

Sky Sports have now claimed Blackburn hold an interest in the former England youth international.

The report claims he could be a replacement for Callum Brittain if the former Barnsley man departs Ewood Park this summer.

Cody Drameh’s future

Drameh could be understood for wanting to stay put, considering he spoke of his career’s “unstable” nature when he joined Hull last year.

On the other hand, another campaign as a bit-part player would hardly be ideal for his development.

After joining the Tigers in the last summer window, he said: “I’m really happy to be here. It feels like it’s been coming for a bit of time for me. What attracted me was the owner and the interest the club showed in me.

“Everyone seemed like they really wanted me. It’s a pleasure to feel wanted and that was something that attracted me.