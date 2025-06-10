Hull City man linked with European giants less than 12 months on from Leeds United exit
The 23-year-old swapped Elland Road for the MKM Stadium in July last year, hoping to enjoy regular first-team football.
He did not feature quite as prominently as expected at Hull, facing stiff competition from club stalwart Lewie Coyle.
Reports have suggested clubs are circling to sign Drameh, with Derby County and Preston North End among those to have been credited with interest.
Cody Drameh linked with giants
Scottish giants Rangers have now been linked with the former England youth international, who has retained a high stock despite his difficulties at Hull.
According to Hull Live, the Gers are among those keen on a player believed to have attracted no fewer than nine interested parties.
Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior, who teed Drameh up as a signing for Hull before facing the axe, is also reportedly an admirer.
Cody Drameh’s career path
Leeds signed Drameh in the summer of 2020, luring the right-back from Fulham’s youth system. He starred for the Whited at youth level but only managed 10 appearances in the senior set-up.
Loan spells at Cardiff City, Luton Town and Birmingham City failed to catapult him up the pecking order at Elland Road, leading Drameh to seek pastures new.
After joining Hull last year, he said: “I’m really happy to be here. It feels like it’s been coming for a bit of time for me.
“What attracted me was the owner and the interest the club showed in me. Everyone seemed like they really wanted me. It’s a pleasure to feel wanted and that was something that attracted me.
“It’s been a bit unstable for me - I’ve been around a lot - so now to finally settle down in Hull, and hopefully do some big things with Hull, is really nice."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.