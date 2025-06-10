Hull City defender Cody Drameh is reportedly of interest to Rangers less than a year on from his Leeds United exit.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old swapped Elland Road for the MKM Stadium in July last year, hoping to enjoy regular first-team football.

He did not feature quite as prominently as expected at Hull, facing stiff competition from club stalwart Lewie Coyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reports have suggested clubs are circling to sign Drameh, with Derby County and Preston North End among those to have been credited with interest.

Cody Drameh made 29 appearances for Hull City last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Cody Drameh linked with giants

Scottish giants Rangers have now been linked with the former England youth international, who has retained a high stock despite his difficulties at Hull.

According to Hull Live, the Gers are among those keen on a player believed to have attracted no fewer than nine interested parties.

Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior, who teed Drameh up as a signing for Hull before facing the axe, is also reportedly an admirer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cody Drameh’s career path

Leeds signed Drameh in the summer of 2020, luring the right-back from Fulham’s youth system. He starred for the Whited at youth level but only managed 10 appearances in the senior set-up.

Loan spells at Cardiff City, Luton Town and Birmingham City failed to catapult him up the pecking order at Elland Road, leading Drameh to seek pastures new.

Cody Drameh was reunited with his former Leeds United teammate Joe Gelhardt at Hull City last season. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

After joining Hull last year, he said: “I’m really happy to be here. It feels like it’s been coming for a bit of time for me.

“What attracted me was the owner and the interest the club showed in me. Everyone seemed like they really wanted me. It’s a pleasure to feel wanted and that was something that attracted me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad