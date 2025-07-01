Hull City’s proposed move for Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry is reportedly on the brink of collapse.

The 23-year-old joined the Tigers in January despite reported interest from the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough.

He went on to manage just four outings in Hull colours before seeing his campaign curtailed by injury.

While injury may have hampered his loan spell, Barry had clearly shown enough to retain the admiration of the Tigers.

It appears Louie Barry may not be returning to Hull City. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Hull City move on verge of collapse

Hull have been strongly linked with a permanent swoop but according to The Athletic, a reunion now appears unlikely.

A £3.5m deal is said to have been agreed for the forward, who can also operate out wide. However, concerns are thought to have been raised regarding the affordability of the deal.

The report claims a move is now highly unlikely, with Hull having “struggled to meet the financial package agreed, including Barry’s salary”.

Louie Barry’s career trajectory

Barry cut his teeth within West Bromwich Albion’s academy before earning a move to Barcelona’s esteemed youth system.

He returned to England with Villa in 2020 but has managed just one first-team outing for the Midlands club.

Barry sent his stock soaring with two goal-laden loan stints at Stockport County, which led to a recall and a new contract at Villa Park.

Louie Barry enjoyed two successful loan spells with Stockport County. | Barrington Coombs/PA Wire

After joining Hull in January, during the reign of the since-sacked Ruben Selles, Barry said: “I’m really excited. I had a good start to the season and, hopefully, I can end it really well. I’ve got a lot of goals in my mind that I want to achieve here.

“I spoke to the gaffer and he said all the right things. I watched the Sheffield United game and that was a big turning point for me because everything the gaffer said was spot on and came to fruition.

“I just want to get out there now. I haven’t played for about a month and I’m chomping at the bit to get out and hopefully score a few goals.

“I started the season off by scoring goals and creating chances, and I want to end it the same way. I’m hungry, probably hungrier than ever, and I’ve got that point to prove in the Championship.