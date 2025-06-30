Hull City are reportedly ready to move on from interest in Lewis O’Brien - and potentially pave the Nottingham Forest midfielder’s path to Wrexham.

The Tigers have been strongly linked with O’Brien, who has seen very little action at Forest since his move from Huddersfield Town in 2022.

While he may have struggled for Premier League opportunities, the 26-year-old’s stock has been kept high with loan moves to the likes of Middlesbrough and Swansea City.

However, it appears the MKM Stadium may not be where the former Bradford City midfielder ends up this summer.

Lewis O'Brien appears set to leave Nottingham Forest. | George Wood/Getty Images

Hull City’s stance on Lewis O’Brien

According to Hull Live, a move to the Tigers now looks distinctly unlikely. The club are said to be ready to move on and go in a different direction in their midfielder hunt.

There has been talk of a midfielder from Europe believed to be a ‘significant talent’.

News of Hull seemingly moving on could be music to the ears of Wrexham, who are said to be preparing a club-record move.

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, the newly-promoted Championship outfit are willing to splash out £5m on the former Terrier.

The Red Dragons have risen from the National League to the Championship in three seasons and are seemingly unwilling to slow down.

Lewis O'Brien left Huddersfield Town in 2022. | Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Swansea City interest

O’Brien enjoyed a stellar loan spell at Swansea last season, helping to fill the void left by Matt Grimes’ move to Coventry City.

In May, Swansea’s director of football Richard Montague told the BBC: "We do know Lewis has loved his time here and we have loved having him here.

“We'd love to have him back but he's under contract with Nottingham Forest and it's largely up to them what they choose to do.