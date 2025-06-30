Hull City transfer update emerges as Wrexham ready 'record move' for ex-Huddersfield Town star
The Tigers have been strongly linked with O’Brien, who has seen very little action at Forest since his move from Huddersfield Town in 2022.
While he may have struggled for Premier League opportunities, the 26-year-old’s stock has been kept high with loan moves to the likes of Middlesbrough and Swansea City.
However, it appears the MKM Stadium may not be where the former Bradford City midfielder ends up this summer.
Hull City’s stance on Lewis O’Brien
According to Hull Live, a move to the Tigers now looks distinctly unlikely. The club are said to be ready to move on and go in a different direction in their midfielder hunt.
There has been talk of a midfielder from Europe believed to be a ‘significant talent’.
News of Hull seemingly moving on could be music to the ears of Wrexham, who are said to be preparing a club-record move.
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, the newly-promoted Championship outfit are willing to splash out £5m on the former Terrier.
The Red Dragons have risen from the National League to the Championship in three seasons and are seemingly unwilling to slow down.
Swansea City interest
O’Brien enjoyed a stellar loan spell at Swansea last season, helping to fill the void left by Matt Grimes’ move to Coventry City.
In May, Swansea’s director of football Richard Montague told the BBC: "We do know Lewis has loved his time here and we have loved having him here.
“We'd love to have him back but he's under contract with Nottingham Forest and it's largely up to them what they choose to do.
"It's something we'd really be open to and we'd love to explore further, but ultimately when he's contracted to another club, it's not us in the driving seat."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.