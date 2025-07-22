Leicester City have reportedly discussed a potential move for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The 25-year-old endured a tough 2024/25 season at Elland Road, making a series of blunders that led to the loss of his spot between the sticks.

Meslier had to watch from the bench as Leeds clinched promotion from the Championship, with Karl Darlow having been trusted for the run-in.

It has been suggested Meslier could leave Leeds this summer and a return to the second tier could reportedly be on the cards.

Leicester City linked with Illan Meslier

According to reporter Ben Jacobs, Leicester have discussed Meslier as the possibility of a move for Mads Hermansen lingers.

Hermansen is the first-choice stopper at the King Power Stadium, although is believed to have attracted interest from West Ham United.

Jacobs told The Boot Room: “Then goalkeeper is going to be a big one too. My expectation is that West Ham are going to approach Leicester for Mads Hermansen, a player Leicester didn’t want to leave 12 months ago at a value of £35m.

“Now the feeling is that number will drop because 12 months have passed, but he is contracted until 2028 still.

“Leicester at the same time are advancing on Asmir Begovic who is available on a free transfer. They have discussed Illan Meslier at Leeds who may be available because he didn’t finish strongly last season, so Leeds could be looking for a number one goalkeeper as well.”

Illan Meslier’s career trajectory

Leeds initially signed Meslier on loan, borrowing his services from Lorient in 2019. He acted as an understudy before eventually leapfrogging Kiko Casilla in the pecking order and signing a permanent deal.

The Frenchman blossomed into a promising goalkeeper, sending his stock soaring as he helped Leeds win promotion from the Championship in 2020.

He initially impressed in the Premier League, but struggles with form saw him replaced by Joel Robles in the dying embers of the 2022/23 campaign.