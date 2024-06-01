Former Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers midfielder John Lundstram is set to seek pastures new as a free agent.

The 30-year-old has been north of the border since 2021, when he was snapped up Rangers. 153 appearances and two trophy wins later, he is departing Ibrox as a free agent.

In a statement, Rangers said: “Rangers Football Club can today confirm the departures of Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Jon McLaughlin and Kemar Roofe following the expiry of their contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With a combined 23 seasons at the club, all five players have represented Rangers with commitment and dedication over a number of years. They were all part of the squad that guided Rangers to the UEFA Europa League final in Seville, with Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe lifting the league title with the club in 2020/21.

John Lundstram left Sheffield United for Rangers in 2021. Image: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“All five leave as Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup winners with Rangers in recent years. Everyone at Ibrox and Rangers’ Training Centre thank the departing players for their time at the club and wish them all the very best for their future careers.”

Lundstram started his professional career with Everton and Doncaster were among the clubs to take the midfielder on loan as he was cutting his teeth. He later returned to Yorkshire in 2017, spending four years on the books of Sheffield United.

He was part of the Blades side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2019 and was a key figure as they surged into the top half of the top flight in the 2019/20 campaign.