Ipswich Town 'ready' to move for ex-Sheffield United, Doncaster Rovers and Everton man
The 30-year-old left Sheffield United in 2021, sealing a move to Rangers after the Blades fell out of the Premier League. He has since racked up 151 appearances for the Scottish giants but appears close to a departure.
Reports have suggested he is in talks with Turkish side Trabzonspor and would be available to snap up as a free agent with his contract up this summer. However, a move back to England could potentially be on the cards for the Everton academy graduate.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Ipswich are ready to swoop in and entice Lundstram if talks with Trabzonspor break down. The 30-year-old would add a wealth of experience to the Ipswich squad, which is not blessed with Premier League experience.
The Tractor Boys clinched promotion from the Championship at the weekend, beating Leeds United to the second automatic slot. While Leeds ended the regular season with a defeat to Southampton, Ipswich defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0.
It was Ipswich’s second consecutive promotion, a year on from their escape from League One. Known for his endurance and footballing brain, it would not be a surprise to see Lundstram fit in well at Portman Road
