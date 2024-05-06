The 30-year-old left Sheffield United in 2021, sealing a move to Rangers after the Blades fell out of the Premier League. He has since racked up 151 appearances for the Scottish giants but appears close to a departure.

Reports have suggested he is in talks with Turkish side Trabzonspor and would be available to snap up as a free agent with his contract up this summer. However, a move back to England could potentially be on the cards for the Everton academy graduate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Ipswich are ready to swoop in and entice Lundstram if talks with Trabzonspor break down. The 30-year-old would add a wealth of experience to the Ipswich squad, which is not blessed with Premier League experience.

The 2020/21 campaign was John Lundstram's last at Sheffield United. Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Tractor Boys clinched promotion from the Championship at the weekend, beating Leeds United to the second automatic slot. While Leeds ended the regular season with a defeat to Southampton, Ipswich defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0.