Sheffield Wednesday-linked midfielder Alfie Devine has left Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, reports suggested Wednesday were considering signing Devine on loan, with Tottenham open to sanctioning a temporary switch.

Later on in the window, he appeared to be closing in on a move to Birmingham City before the deal collapsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the British transfer window has now closed, there are some countries still allowing their clubs to conduct business.

Belgian side Westerlo have taken advantage to secure the season-long loan signing of the England youth international.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine was linked with Sheffield Wednesday during the summer transfer window. | Daniel Carson/Getty Images

The move is his third away from Tottenham, following stints at Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle last season.

Devine was nurtured within the youth systems of Liverpool and Wigan Athletic before Tottenham came calling in 2020. He is considered among their most exciting prospects and the 20-year-old was on the bench for their recent defeat to Newcastle United.