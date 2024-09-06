Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City-linked midfielder seals Tottenham Hotspur loan exit
Last month, reports suggested Wednesday were considering signing Devine on loan, with Tottenham open to sanctioning a temporary switch.
Later on in the window, he appeared to be closing in on a move to Birmingham City before the deal collapsed.
Although the British transfer window has now closed, there are some countries still allowing their clubs to conduct business.
Belgian side Westerlo have taken advantage to secure the season-long loan signing of the England youth international.
The move is his third away from Tottenham, following stints at Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle last season.
Devine was nurtured within the youth systems of Liverpool and Wigan Athletic before Tottenham came calling in 2020. He is considered among their most exciting prospects and the 20-year-old was on the bench for their recent defeat to Newcastle United.
He has been given the number 10 shirt by Westerlo, who sit fourth in the Belgian Pro League table.
