Birmingham City’s move to sign Sheffield Wednesday-linked midfielder Alfie Devine from Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly collapsed.

Earlier this month, it was claimed Wednesday were considering adding Devine to their ranks with Tottenham open to sanctioning another loan exit. The 20-year-old has previously been borrowed by Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle, both of whom benefited greatly from his arrival.

More recently, he has been strongly linked with League One promotion hopefuls Birmingham. However, Football Insider have claimed their move to sign the England youth international has fallen through.

The news is likely to have interested parties on alert, with the report claiming he is on the radar of Al-Ettifaq. Wednesday could potentially take advantage of Birmingham’s misfortune, if still have Devine in their sights.

If the Owls do still admire the midfielder, they would need to move swiftly to add him to their ranks. The transfer deadline is looming, while there are also reports of interest from elsewhere in the Championship. Football London have reported interest from Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City, as well as from abroad.