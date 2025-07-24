Tottenham Hotspur have loaned Sheffield United-linked defender Ashley Phillips back to Stoke City.

The 20-year-old spent the 2024/25 season as a Potters loanee and impressed in a tough campaign for the club.

In the latter stages of the campaign, it was suggested Sheffield United were looking into the possibility of a swoop for Phillips.

The link resurfaced last month and the Blades were also said to be targeting his Tottenham teammate Alfie Devine.

Ashley Phillips impressed on loan at Stoke City during the 2024/25 campaign. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ashley Phillips seals Stoke City return

Phillips will not be linking up with Sheffield United for the 2025/26 campaign, having instead sealed a return to Stoke on a season-long loan deal.

After putting pen to paper, the England youth international said: “It feels like unfinished business. I am absolutely buzzing to be back.

“I feel really valued, the coaching staff are brilliant, the gaffer has been amazing with me and presented me with the plan he has to help me to develop, it made it a no brainer.

“Working with Ryan Shawcross in particular is great for me. He helped my game immeasurably last year and I am sure that will be the case again this season.

“Also, through thick and thin, our fans have turned up and supported us. They have been great to me, I know they will continue to be, and we will need them throughout the whole season.”

Tottenham Hotspur signed Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers in 2023. | Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Jonathan Walters on Ashley Phillips move

Stoke’s sporting director Jonathan Walters added: “Being able to bring Ashley back to Stoke City despite plenty of competition is down to him loving his time here last season so much, and a lot of work that took place behind the scenes to make it happen.

“I know the support he received from our fans was a huge part of his positive experience of our club and I’m looking forward to seeing that bond develop even further.

“With the attributes he has and what he’s already achieved as a central defender at such a young age, Ashley, for me, is a potential full international of the future.