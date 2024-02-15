The transfer window may have closed on February 1 but deals can still be struck for free agents. Owls boss Danny Rohl has suggested Wednesday may dip into the free agent market and it appears they are also looking to bolster youth ranks.

According to The Star, Otegbayo is being assessed by Wednesday and recently featured for the club’s under-21s against his former club Burnley. He also spent time with Stoke City earlier on in the season.

Otegbayo joined the Clarets from Irish side Cobh Ramblers but is now on the hunt for a fresh challenge in England.

Sheffield Wednesday are assessing a young defender. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

It is hardly unusual for clubs to use youth fixtures to assess potential recruits and it remains to be seen whether he will earn a deal. However, he has already appeared in a handful of games for the Owls.

Standing at 6ft 4ins, Otegbayo would certainly add height to the pool of defenders in S6. Rohl has shown he is willing to blood youth, with talented marksman Bailey Cadamarteri the most involved of Wednesday’s academy products this season.