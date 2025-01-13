Sheffield Wednesday 'tracking' Kilmarnock midfielder - but face 'competition' from fellow English sides
The 17-year-old is well regarded at Kilmarnock, although is yet to make a first-team breakthrough in the Scottish Premiership.
He has featured regularly at youth level for the club, with his exploits fuelling talk of interest from England.
According to Football Insider, Wednesday are keeping tabs on the teenager and have sent scouts to watch him in action, but face competition.
The report claims he could be lured away from Kilmarnock for a small compensation fee, alerting potential suitors south of the border.
While the Hillsborough faithful may be more concerned with first-team affairs, it is not unusual for players signed for development squads to rise through the ranks.
Gabriel Otegbayo is a recent example, with the 19-year-old now in Danny Rohl’s thoughts less than a year on from his move to the club.
Speaking about the Irish defender recently, Rohl said: "He is open to the coaches to develop details, he works hard every day and I think he enjoys the work.
"He enjoys defending. He can be a little bit of a firefighter in the box, tackling and everything."
