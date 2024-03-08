An investigation has been launched following Tuesday’s win over Plymouth Argyle, during which a missile was launched in the direction of an assistant referee.

A statement issued by the club read: “Despite continued reminders on the conduct of our supporters whilst following the team, we regret to report that the club are again the subject of an FA investigation following our home game against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday.

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed they are under FA investigation. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“A missile was launched from the North Stand area of the stadium in the direction of the assistant referee and we stress once more that we have a zero tolerance policy to this wholly unacceptable behaviour.

“Should the culprit/s be identified, they will be subject to full club sanctions in line with EFL Ground Regulations. The club are already awaiting the outcome of a separate FA investigation regarding the discriminatory incident at Hillsborough against Coventry City in January this year.

“Supporters should be aware that quite aside from undermining the image of Sheffield Wednesday as a family-focused community club, we are at risk of FA sanctions each time regulations are breached.

“Ahead of tonight’s Championship fixture with Leeds United, at which the highest attendance of the season so far is expected, we implore supporters to abide by the ground regulations and refrain from engaging in any illegal or inappropriate behaviour of any form whatsoever - be it missile throwing, discriminatory words, gestures and/or tragedy chanting - that will bring the club into disrepute.

“Supporters can report any incident confidentially in real time by texting 07526 166907. Please provide as much information as possible, including row and seat numbers. We also respectfully request that any leaflets are disposed of in a regular manner and not discarded in and around the stadium.

“Following the Birmingham City home fixture in February, additional and significant club resource was channeled into clearing leaflets left inside the stadium and surrounding areas.