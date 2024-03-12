Missiles were launched from the Kop area of Hillsborough and on to the pitch, in breach of both the law and EFL regulations. The match took place on Friday, March 8, and ended in a 2-0 defeat for the Owls.

Objects were thrown despite a pre-match appeal from the club, who had urged fans to comply with rules. The Owls had confirmed they were being investigated by the FA following the throwing of a missile towards an assistant referee as the Owls faced Plymouth Argyle.

In their pre-Plymouth statement, Wednesday stated they were already waiting on the outcome of a separate investigation regarding alleged racist abuse in their game against Coventry City.

The club’s latest statement read: “The Owls are extremely disappointed to report that once again, we are the subject of a further FA investigation, this time following Friday night’s Championship fixture against Leeds United.

“Missiles were launched from the Kop area of the stadium on to the pitch in breach of EFL Ground Regulations and the law. The club is at risk of FA sanctions for this and previous incidents regrettably seen at Hillsborough this season.

“Officials are currently studying CCTV footage from Friday’s game and anyone identified to have taken part in such unacceptable behaviour will be heavily sanctioned by the club whilst also facing police prosecution. We repeat in the strongest tone that we have a zero tolerance policy in respect of ground regulation and/or law breaches at Hillsborough.

“FA investigations result in unnecessary costs, including the potential of significant financial sanctions that have to be absorbed by the club. Whilst it is acknowledged that only a minority of supporters choose to act in such an appalling manner, we ask the overwhelming majority and law-abiding members of the Sheffield Wednesday family to help weed out these individuals and uphold the good name of our club.

“Supporters can report any incident confidentially in real time by texting 07526 166907 - please provide as much information as possible, including row, seat numbers and a short description of the culprit/s. Alternatively, call 0300 201867 between 9:00am and 5:00pm Monday to Friday.