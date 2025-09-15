Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town: Decision made on four prospects with Owls youth to take centre stage again
Against the backdrop of off-field turbulence, Wednesday have performed heroics in the Carabao Cup this term.
The senior cohort at Hillsborough dwindled dramatically over the summer, creating a need for experienced figures to be saved for crucial Championship fixtures.
Despite youth being heavily relied on away from the league, the Owls have managed to reach the third round via wins over Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United.
Sheffield Wednesday promotions
The maturity of youth prospects has been a light in grey times for the troubled club, who have rewarded four individuals with a promotion.
Goalkeeper Logan Stretch, defenders Ernie Weaver and Reece Johnson and midfielder Jarvis Thornton are now a “fixed part of the first team”, manager Henrik Pedersen has confirmed.
The quartet were likely to be in the squad tomorrow night (September 16) regardless, but will not be moving dressing rooms having each landed a place in the senior one.
After introducing Weaver from the bench in the defeat to Bristol City at the weekend, Pedersen said: "This week, we took four of the young players up and he's one of them.
"Of course, he will get more and more playing time. We cannot play with [the same] 11 men for 23 or 24 games into Christmas. He will get more and more game practice and Tuesday, there will be another game where a lot of the young guys will get a lot of playing time.”
Sheffield Wednesday potentially outnumbered
League Two outfit Grimsby look set to prove another tough test for Wednesday, having dumped Manchester United out of the competition in the previous round.
With home supporters set to boycott, the Mariners could have a numerical advantage when it comes to fan attendance. In a controversial arrangement, the visitors have been told they can have an extra 2,000 tickets on top of their 4,000 allocation on the basis all additional seats are sold.
Pedersen said: "We have the same mentality as in the other games. We will play a young team, we will go and do everything we can to make a top performance and to win this football game. It will be a good evening again, I'm sure.
"I have a big group of players, a big group of young players with a big hunger, with big confidence. I know they are really looking forward to playing. I'm sure they will come with an open heart and open minds to this football game.”