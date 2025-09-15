Young players will again take centre stage when Sheffield Wednesday host Grimsby Town - but four players will not be stepping up from the academy dressing room.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Against the backdrop of off-field turbulence, Wednesday have performed heroics in the Carabao Cup this term.

The senior cohort at Hillsborough dwindled dramatically over the summer, creating a need for experienced figures to be saved for crucial Championship fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite youth being heavily relied on away from the league, the Owls have managed to reach the third round via wins over Bolton Wanderers and Leeds United.

Henrik Pedersen looks set to field a youthful Sheffield Wednesday side against Grimsby Town. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday promotions

The maturity of youth prospects has been a light in grey times for the troubled club, who have rewarded four individuals with a promotion.

Goalkeeper Logan Stretch, defenders Ernie Weaver and Reece Johnson and midfielder Jarvis Thornton are now a “fixed part of the first team”, manager Henrik Pedersen has confirmed.

The quartet were likely to be in the squad tomorrow night (September 16) regardless, but will not be moving dressing rooms having each landed a place in the senior one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After introducing Weaver from the bench in the defeat to Bristol City at the weekend, Pedersen said: "This week, we took four of the young players up and he's one of them.

"Of course, he will get more and more playing time. We cannot play with [the same] 11 men for 23 or 24 games into Christmas. He will get more and more game practice and Tuesday, there will be another game where a lot of the young guys will get a lot of playing time.”

Sheffield Wednesday dumped Leeds United out of the Carabao Cup in the second round. | OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday potentially outnumbered

League Two outfit Grimsby look set to prove another tough test for Wednesday, having dumped Manchester United out of the competition in the previous round.

With home supporters set to boycott, the Mariners could have a numerical advantage when it comes to fan attendance. In a controversial arrangement, the visitors have been told they can have an extra 2,000 tickets on top of their 4,000 allocation on the basis all additional seats are sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedersen said: "We have the same mentality as in the other games. We will play a young team, we will go and do everything we can to make a top performance and to win this football game. It will be a good evening again, I'm sure.