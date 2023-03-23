News you can trust since 1754
10 players who Sheffield Wednesday could sign if Fisayo Dele-Bashiru leaves including Oxford United, Hull City and Middlesbrough men - gallery

A look at what transfer options are out there for Sheffield Wednesday this summer

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:40 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:00 GMT

It remains to be seen whether Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will be at Sheffield Wednesday next season. The midfielder impressed at the start of this te but has since slipped out of the starting XI over recent times.

His contract expires at the end of this campaign and he is currently due to become a free agent in late June. The Owls swooped to sign him back in 2020 from current English champions Manchester City.

Here is a look at 10 players who Sheffield Wednesday could look to sign in the next transfer window if Dele-Bashiru was to head out of the exit door...

He hasn’t been a regular starter since his move to Middlesbrough from Rotherham United and if Boro go up his game time could be limited. Should the Owls try and lure him back to South Yorkshire?

1. Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough

He hasn't been a regular starter since his move to Middlesbrough from Rotherham United and if Boro go up his game time could be limited. Should the Owls try and lure him back to South Yorkshire?

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Oxford United over recent years and would be a shrewd addition.

2. Cameron Brannagan, Oxford United

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Oxford United over recent years and would be a shrewd addition.

The 22-year-old Wales international, who rose up through the ranks at Manchester United, has impressed up in Scotland since joining Dundee United.

3. Dylan Levitt, Dundee United

The 22-year-old Wales international, who rose up through the ranks at Manchester United, has impressed up in Scotland since joining Dundee United.

He has scored 17 goals in 126 games for the Posh so far.

4. Jack Taylor, Peterborough United

He has scored 17 goals in 126 games for the Posh so far.

