A look at what transfer options are out there for Sheffield Wednesday this summer

It remains to be seen whether Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will be at Sheffield Wednesday next season. The midfielder impressed at the start of this te but has since slipped out of the starting XI over recent times.

His contract expires at the end of this campaign and he is currently due to become a free agent in late June. The Owls swooped to sign him back in 2020 from current English champions Manchester City.

Here is a look at 10 players who Sheffield Wednesday could look to sign in the next transfer window if Dele-Bashiru was to head out of the exit door...

1 . Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough He hasn't been a regular starter since his move to Middlesbrough from Rotherham United and if Boro go up his game time could be limited. Should the Owls try and lure him back to South Yorkshire?

2 . Cameron Brannagan, Oxford United The 26-year-old has been a key player for Oxford United over recent years and would be a shrewd addition.

3 . Dylan Levitt, Dundee United The 22-year-old Wales international, who rose up through the ranks at Manchester United, has impressed up in Scotland since joining Dundee United.

4 . Jack Taylor, Peterborough United He has scored 17 goals in 126 games for the Posh so far.