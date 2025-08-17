A sign of things to come at a club which is quietly weeping and bleeding - final word on Sheffield Wednesday's loss to Stoke

THE strains of Tom Jones’ classic ballad ‘Delilah’ reverberated around Hillsborough late on Saturday afternoon from a delighted Stoke City contingent.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Battered and bruised Sheffield Wednesday followers, by contrast, justifiably feel like they can’t take any more. Unfortunately, they are going to have to. And it’s only the second half of August.

There were protests beforehand; a mock funeral procession and considerable displeasure voiced towards reviled owner Dejphon Chansiri. There was also a cacophony of disruptive shrills of whistles, as also promised, early on in proceedings when the match got under way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Periodic bouts of anger, telling Chansiri to ‘get out of our club’ surfaced. Chansiri very much remains with his name above the door - even if he’s a fair few miles away these days.

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan applauds fans after the 3-0 home defeat to Stoke City. Picture: Steve Ellis.

On the pitch, it was the sign of things to come unless there is regime change at a wounded football institution.

There was also ample proof that when you are down on your luck and struggling, fates are not kind. You get kicked in the teeth again and again.

Midway through the second-half, Wednesday produced their most cohesive move of the match with Viktor Johansson called into work to deny Svante Ingelsson and then Liam Palmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Rotherham United custodian then made a brilliant save to keep out Barry Bannan’s overhead kick.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Fusire, on his full home debut, fires in an effort on the Stoke City goal. Picture: Steve Ellis

Suddenly, out of nowhere, there was a spot of hope for Wednesday; the crowd were warming to things. Even the sun made an appearance. It was tantalisingly brief. Not long after, Stoke scored a third. It’s the hope that kills you.

Given his ravaged options as it stands, the game plan of Henrik Pedersen - a nicer guy you could not wish to meet - revolves around his side staying in the game and trying to nick something when the opportunity transpires and then battling like crazy, fuelled by an incredible ‘12th man’ support. As witnessed at Leicester.

Of course, Stoke scored after 59 seconds. Of course they did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, after some interval words of encouragement from Pedersen, Stoke added a second just 27 seconds into the second period.

Protesters against Dejphon Chansiri gather outside Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield, ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Of course, they did. Just as Leicester were always going to score a late winner. Of course, they were.

If you are of a Sheffield Wednesday persuasion, you are perfectly within your rights to think that the whole world is currently against your club. It certainly feels like it.

With Pedersen’s replacement bench akin to something you would see at a sixth-form college, what could he possibly do after Divin Mubama headed into the invitingly open net to make it 2-0?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apart from cross his fingers that there would be no injuries and silently pray.

Mubama finished things off after the impressive Sorba Thomas - the sort of proper Championship player who Wednesday should have been interested in under normal circumstances this summer - lofted the ball over the advancing Pierce Charles.

Will the talented Wednesday keeper stay or be sold to pay the next set of monthly bills?. Who knows.

Against a club on their uppers, Stoke also had their million man in the shape of forward Million Manhoef. After a sharp opener, he bundled in at the far post following more excellence from Thomas for 3-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams playing Wednesday will know that if they retain a degree of defensive order, things will open up. Especially at Hillsborough.

With players in their line-up who aren’t yet ready for the unforgiving Championship and have been thrown into the deepest of ends and little on the bench, Wednesday are currently a side who cannot possibly sustain performance levels over 90-odd minutes, with the greatest of respect.

Wednesdayites applauded the efforts of those in blue and white at half-time and again at the end as they know. The claps from home players towards supporters at the final whistle were not perfunctory, but came from the heart.

It was the most heartening sight on another hard day at the office at a club which is quietly weeping and bleeding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday: Charles; Valery, Otegbayo (Kobacki 66), Iorfa, M Lowe; Palmer; Fusire (McNeill 65), Bannan, Ingelsson; J Lowe (Ugbo 65), Cadamarteri. Substitutes unused: Stretch, Shipston, Johnson, Brown, Weaver, Thornton.

Stoke City: Johansson; Tchamadeu, Lawal, Wilmot, Cresswell; Seko (Phillips 66), Baker; Manhoef (Bocat 70), Junho (Donley 66), Thomas; Mubama (Bozenik 90). Substitutes unused: Bonham, Gibson, Smith, Fawunmi, Mears.