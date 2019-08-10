ANALYSIS: Sheffield Wednesday's wing wizards taking the plaudits as the streetwise and slick hosts expose Barnsley's inexperience at this level.

INSPECTION of the teamsheet and the inclusion of four out-and-out wingers in Jacob Murphy and Kadeem Harris and Malik Wilks and Luke Thomas left the mouth watering for connoisseurs of wingcraft ahead of this derby contest at Hillsborough.

In the event, it was emphatically a day for those wearing blue and white and not red and white, with Sheffield Wednesday handling a streetwise lesson in the arts of Championship football to a kindergarten Reds side who are going to have days like this in their second-tier education and looked just what they are - a side short on experience at this level as they navigate one of the most treacherous divisions in world football.

The talk before the game centred on the newly found pace and energy on the Owls flanks provided by Harris, with the promotion of Murphy for a debut two days after joining - with Barry Bannan forced out with a calf issue - providing another speedy outlet.

Barnsley's high-velocity and vim had also been in evidence in their intoxicating opening day win, but while Thomas and Wilks enjoyed a feast against Fulham, it was a different story against a smarter Wednesday outfit.

The hosts showed the gegenpressing and gas and never let a work-in-progress Reds line-up settle from the off and hassled and harried them at every turn.

Aside from a short spell just before half-time, it was a game which the hosts controlled with victory sealed by a clinical low strike on the hour from Steven Fletcher as the Owls basked in the glow of early leadership in the table.

A rewarding afternoon was instigated by a dream early moment just two minutes into his Owls career for Murphy, who coolly tucked the ball home low past Samuel Radlinger after Harris's shot was blocked after a casual pass across his own box by Cameron McGeehan.

The visitors gorged upon plenty of possession, but the intensity and threat largely came from the Owls, who could reflect on a resounding afternoon - with Barnsley creating their own problems by playing out from the back continually.

On the debit side for Wednesday, chances for a second goal were not taken in the first period with Adam Reach denied by a key Radlinger block after being sent clear by Fletcher and Harris seeing a shot blocked when well placed.

Barnsley produced their most encouraging spell just before the break, with the hitherto quiet Wilks saw a fiercely struck low shot fizz just wide, while Cameron Dawson - in for the suspended Kieren Westwood - stayed on message to make a fine reaction save to thwart Cauley Woodrow from close in.

Wednesday started the second half as they did in the first half and set about Barnsley and were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty after a clumsy shove by Mads Andersen on Murphy.

The howls of derision from the Kop were replaced by cheers on the hour mark with the ball breaking for Fletcher just outside the box and his crisp low finish was clinical and unerring.

The North Stand sang 'We're top of the league' before Julian Borner kept alert close to his own goalline to clear a goalbound shot from substitute Mamadou Thiam.

Gloss was almost provided with Luongo almost scoring with his first touch in a Wednesday jersey with Radlinger saving.

Ultimately, it was Wednesday's day by some way as Barnsley's sequence without a win against their near-neighbours stretched to an 11th game.

A lesson for Barnsley for sure, but one which Daniel Stendel's greenhorn side will learn from and could prove an invaluable one in their Championship journey.



Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson; Odubajo, Lees, Borner, Palmer; Lee (Luongo 80), Hutchinson, Reach; Murphy (Pelupessy 74), Fletcher (Rhodes 77), Harris. Substitutes unused: Jones, Fox, Nuhiu, Forestieri.



Barnsley: Radlinger; Sibbick, Diaby, Anderson, Cavare; Mowatt (Styles 77), McGeehan; Thomas, Bahre (Chaplin 61), Wilks (Thiam 62); Woodrow. Substitutes unused: Collins, B Williams, Halme, Miller.



Referee: T Harrington (Cleveland).



Attendance: 28,028

Leon Wobschall