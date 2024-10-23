'Be the hero': Danny Rohl urges Sheffield Wednesday to seize initiative after limp performance against Swansea

A frustrated thump of his desk by Danny Rohl was probably as much animation as Hillsborough had seen all night.

It had been a limp performance by Sheffield Wednesday, a 0-0 if ever there was one. They were solid defensively against the few punches Swansea City threw but did not seem eager enough to bespoil their guests' clean sheet, or capable when they got the chance.

After all that apathy, Rohl at least brought some anger to the washout of a party.

When Hillsborough is rocking it is a special place but at other times it can be strangely flat. Tuesday fell into the second category.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl tries to gee up his team against Swansea.

There was an eeriness rather than a buzz of excitement walking past the bagpiper and into reception before the game. With now seven goals in their last 10 games, the Owls are a tough team to get excited about just now.

A journalist remarked how quiet the media room was before the match to be told there were 20 fewer hacks in attendance than against Burnley on Saturday. There were only three seats needed for the post-match press conference - one for The Yorkshire Post, two the Sheffield Star. Rohl remarked on it after Swansea's Luke Williams politely and briefly carried out a press conference all about fulfilling obligations.

There was a tingle when 22,000 clapped out Hi, Ho Silver Lining as the teams emerged but despite the band's best efforts, it never returned.

The game certainly caught the mood and ran with it. Wednesday's James Beadle made the only saves, touching Jay Fulton's shot onto a post and running out to the feet of Ronald.

Owls pair of Marvin Johnson and Di'Shon Bernard during the draw with Swansea.

His team-mates showed no such urgency when Marvin Johnson fizzed a low ball right the way across the box.

"Two guys at the second post, we are not ready to attack," moaned Rohl. "Be off the back of the opponent, sprint to the second post, easy goal.

"It's an easy life - you can score but we are not ready at the moment.

"We don't see what happens and say, 'Okay, I'm sharp.' This is what I want to see in the next games from my team.

"It doesn't matter who, every player has had opportunities, every player gets the chances for minutes.

"Be the game-changer, be the hero, be the scorer. I will push, push, push."

Even the electronic advertising board had screamed out "Be the hero" when it was the kit-makers' turn but sadly it fell on stoney ground. Even just be the entertainer would have helped those dutifully doing their bit in the stands. Rohl clapped his hand on the word "sharp", soon he was thumping the desk. Better that than a centre-forward, perhaps.

"We played against a team who has the most ball possession in the league." he said. "It's always difficult because they keep the ball well. They had the second or third best defence, a top team in pressing, we had good passing, not just short, not just long, we created good opportunities and now [bang!] we want to score."

“If you allow the home team here to engage with their fans then it can be a daunting place to play, and we tried to use the ball to dull the atmosphere," said Williams, "and I think we probably did that effectively."

Too right.

Even so, there were good opportunities lacking the killer run, the final pass or the decisive finish.

"It's a never-ending story at the moment," said Rohl. "I smile today but I am a little bit disappointed.

"We will do some training in small areas - clinical passes, finishing and give them self-confidence like I always do. I will show them (our) opportunities and we go again.

"It's small things but it's the difference between being top half of the league or in our position.

"We have to take the responsibility if we want to win games, we want to improve."