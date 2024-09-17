Josh Windass hopes he has set a good example to his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates in how to respond to being dropped.

Never one to hide his feelings when speaking to the media, Windass admitted he was angry to be left on the bench at Millwall in the 3-0 defeat which took the Owls into the international break.

But he felt he channelled it the right way, and responded with an excellent performance in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers.

Now others will get a chance to prove their point when manager Danny Rohl changes his team for Tuesday's League Cup trip to third-tier Blackpool.

Wingers Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassma and left-back Max Lowe were on the bench at the weekend, with Di'Shon Bernard and Jamal Lowe rested after long trips representing their countries. Svante Ingelsson, outstanding on the opening weekend, has not started since the home defeat to Leeds United.

All must have good chances of being involved at Bloomfield Road, where they will be under pressure to show they should be in the XI that plays at Luton Town on Saturday. They could do worse than take a leaf out of Windass' book.

"It was a surprise," he said of his demotion at the New Den. "I think the manager knew I was angry but I trained the same as I always train and I try and reflect that to the rest of my team-mates. I don't speak a lot to them but I try to show them with the way I act and the way I train.

"There are that many games, sometimes the gaffer thinks some games suit other players. Musa(ba) has been a big player since he's been here and didn't play at the weekend, I'm sure he'd be disappointed. He came on and did well and will be looking to get back into the team.

RESPONSE: Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass

"Svante was unbelievable in the first game and hasn't played in the last couple – he trains well every day.

"I guess it's the old Darren Moore 'horses for courses'. The players who aren't playing are going to be disappointed I guess but all you can do is play well to keep your place."

And although Rohl has spoken about the importance of good team players as opposed to individuals, Windass says there has to be a selfish element on the training ground.

"Although you've got to get on with your team-mates, I've got to keep whoever is trying to take my place out of the team," he argued. "I have to stop whoever wants my place and in training I've got to make sure I'm better than every single other player in my position.

"That's what every player should be doing on a daily basis."

Defender Dominic Iorfa is close to returning from injury, but Nathaniel Chalobah is still some way off.

"You have to look a little bit into their minds and get fresh legs but it's important everybody has the opportunity to show in training or when he's playing that he's a good team player," said Rohl.

"Before the last three games we always had good training weeks but you have to go from being a good training team to a good match team – you need passion, you need courage and you need the right attitude, then to bring it together with all the right tactical things."