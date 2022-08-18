Bolton Wanderers set for double team selection boost against Sheffield Wednesday - as trio remain sidelined
Bolton Wanderers will have striker Dion Charles and club captain Ricardo Santos available when they welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday.
Santos missed the midweek clash with Morecambe through suspension but will be available to face the Owls this weekend.
Charles has been struggling with a thigh problem and has missed the last three League One outings but is fit and firing again ahead of an exciting contest in Lancashire.
The Northern Ireland international contributed eight goals and three assists last season after joining Bolton in January and his return is a welcome boost for Wanderers boss Ian Evatt.
“He is over it,” Evatt told The Bolton News of Charles’s injury.
“It was one of those injuries where he was aware of it but felt he could carry on and just out of precaution, we had it scanned, and then we found a bit of damage which could have worsened.
“It might not have worsened, but we chose not to take that risk because he is a big player for us and because we have other options there which can give him the time to heal properly.
“He has healed properly and is training fine. We just felt that Morecambe was a step too soon and more of a risk than if we waited a couple more days and put him back to Sheffield Wednesday. That’s what we are looking to do."
Lloyd Isgrove, Josh Sheehan and Eoin Toal are expected to remain out for Bolton. Evatt was suspended from the touchline against Morecambe but will be allowed to return to his technical area on Saturday.