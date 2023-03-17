Bolton Wanderers injury news ahead of their clash against Sheffield Wednesday

Bolton Wanderers will assess George Johnston and MJ Williams ahead of their trip to Sheffield Wednesday this evening. The pair have both been out injured over recent times but have returned to training now.

Ian Evatt’s side are currently 6th in the League One table but have seen their form slump recently. They are winless in their last three league games and will be eager to return to winning ways in South Yorkshire.

Their boss has provided a selection update ahead of their clash against Sheffield Wednesday and has said: “George (Johnston) and MJ (Williams) have trained and looked really sharp this week. Whether this game is too early for them we’ll wait and see, but they’re in pretty good shape.”

Elsewhere for Bolton, they have no fresh injury concerns. Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and full-back Jack Iredale remain long-term absentees though.

Sheffield Wednesday can extend their lead at the top of the third tier to six points going into the weekend if they can beat the North West side. The Owls are flying under Darren Moore at the moment and have picked up a knack of winning matches.