New move for this Football League stalwart as he moves closer to home

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke has signed for Rushall Olympic on loan. The veteran has left League Two side Hartlepool United to join the non-league outfit.

The 38-year-old, who is from Birmingham, only joined the Pools in February and played three times for the North East club. However, he has now been allowed to leave temporarily and has dropped into the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central until the end of the season.

Rushall boss Liam McDonald has said: “I am delighted to be able to bring him to the football club and I look forward to working with him. His career speaks for itself; he has played for some massive clubs and scored a lot of goals along the way.

“It’s an opportunity for us to use his vast experience between now and the end of the season. He was keen to come here, which was important; the move is right for him and he is relishing the challenge. The lads can only learn from him during what is a big end to the season for us with plenty to play for.”

Sheffield Wednesday signed Clarke in 2007 and he went on to score 18 goals in 87 games during his three years on the books at Hillsborough. He also had loan spells away from the Owls at Oldham Athletic and Southend United.